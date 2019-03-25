Polymaster Waterguard

Save money and the environment

Installing Waterguard rainwater tanks helps reduce household water usage and your water bills. You can use the water tank to wash your clothes, water the garden, fill the pool and even flush the toilet. It’s a great way to protect the environment against pollution in our waterways by diverting storm-water runoff.

Exclusive to Polymaster, we can offer a Santized® antimicrobial rainwater tank in our Round, Slimline and 2020 litre water tanks in the most popular colourbond colours. This innovation to keep your rainwater tanks cleaner and your water fresher.

Why should you install a rainwater tank?

Installing any Polymaster tank helps you save money and the environment. Using rainwater to wash clothes, water the garden, fill the pool or even flush the toilet will save you money and protect the environment against pollution in our waterways by diverting storm-water runoff.

Our quality promise

Polymaster products are subject to rigorous health and safety testing. Our tanks are BPA free, made from food-grade polyethylene and certified to AS/NZS4020, which is the Australian standard for drinking water.

Why do you need antimicrobial protection?

Organic matter such as algae, mould and mildew can build-up inside your tank, which can make it dirty, smelly and contaminate your rainwater. Our antimicrobial treatment actively protects against this, keeping your family safe from harmful bacteria and extending the life of your tank.

A better way to protect your tank

Only Polymaster gives you the option of adding an antimicrobial shield into the tank polymer during the manufacturing process. It’s a more convenient and cost-effective way of protecting your tank against bacteria.

Which tanks are antimicrobial treated?

Polymaster’s revolutionary antimicrobial technology is available for Round, Slimline and our new 2020 tanks, available in the most popular colourbond colours.

Polymaster’s groundbreaking antimicrobial technology is available for Round, Slimline and our new 2020 tanks, available in the most popular colourbond colours:

Achieve 6-star energy ratings when you install a rainwater tank

Solid one-piece construction with no joins - we do not remove the top of tanks for transport

Made with food-grade polyethylene

Double strength UV strength



Manufactured to the highest quality and certified to:

AS/NZS 4766:2006 Polyethylene storage tanks for water and chemicals

AS/NZS 4020:2002 Australian Standard for drinking water

AS 2070 Part 1 and Part 8 Australian Standard for food contact



Domestic tound tanks:

Available for 200L – 9000L

Suitable for small rural properties

20-year warranty



Slimline tanks:

Available for 2000L – 3000L

Suitable for urban properties where space is minimal

7-year warranty



2020L Tanks: