Plug & Play DIY Automatic Sliding Door System from iDoor

iDoor have developed a complete plug and play, do it yourself, Automatic Door System.

This allows the customer to install and commission the door system completely by themselves.

Using the iDoor's unique and innovative "Plug & Play" System, all sensors and push buttons come with colour coded plugs that need only be simply plugged in, the computer control system will do the rest.

There is no need to rely on door technicians or electricians to commission the system for you as the system is all low voltage but still has the ability to move large, heavy doors.

No more relying on a second party to arrange a set commission date and time. The customer has full control over when the system has to be up and running. This means the installer can do it all.



24 Hour Backup Support

iDoor have a designated phone line for any possible technical questions that may arise.

Savings

The innovative Plug & Play system reduces costs by minimizing the labour required to setup a new installation. The energy efficient low voltage power drive gives the owner of the doorway savings in power consumption.

2 Year Parts Warranty

From date it is dispatched, iDoor offers a 2 year warranty on all parts (excluding normal wear and tear on tracks, wheels and floor guides).

Compliance

iDoor sliding door operatores have been tested for compliance with the Australian Standard for power operated door AS5007-2007 by a NATA accredited testing laboratory, including a 1million cycle test under all environmental conditions - from -15 deg. to +50 deg. temperatures.

In addition iDoor meets the fire access and egress plus access for people with disability requirements of the National Construction Code.

iDoor is an Australian owned family business, focused on innovative products backed with an effective friendly phone backup network Nationwide.