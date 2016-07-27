Logo
Supplier Image
Vertilux
Pleated/ duopleat blind system

Last Updated on 27 Jul 2016

Vertilux offer pleated and duopleat blind systems that are infinitely adaptable, both in opacity and shape; they are able to meet unique design requirements including arched, circular, triangular and asymmetric applications.

Description

Vertilux offer pleated and duopleat blind systems that are infinitely adaptable, both in opacity and shape; they are able to meet unique design requirements including arched, circular, triangular and asymmetric applications.

With the adaptability and ability to be motorised, these blinds are particularly suited to skylights and difficult to reach placements.

The systems are engineered for optimum function over spans of 5800mm and are easy to operate and are light to the touch.

Providing excellent cost efficient insulation against seasonal conditions to help stabilise the home or work environment against excessive heat or cold.

