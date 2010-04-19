Platon Waterproofing Membranes by Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd
Last Updated on 19 Apr 2010
Reliable and flexible, Ace Waterproofing's waterproofing membranes offers efficient waterproofing
Overview
Description
Made from recycled building materials, the Platon waterproofing membranes are double dimpled and high density polyethylene that have been designed and manufactured for durability and toughness.
Durable waterproofing membranes for commercial applications
Applications include:
Waterproofing membranes for protection in all weather conditions
Durable waterproofing membranes for commercial applications
Applications include:
- Basement Waterproofing
- Floor Waterproofing
- Waterproofing Walls
- Planter Box Waterproofing
- Retaining Wall Waterproofing
- And other Structural Waterproofing
Waterproofing membranes for protection in all weather conditions
Apart from the versatility and durability offered by these waterproofing membranes, they offer other advantages, including:
- Can easily bridge cracks of 5-10mm
- The unique double dimple design of the waterproofing membranes provides a smooth, low drag, solid side surface
- Able to control interior and exterior moisture
- Provides excellent protection board for other types of waterproofing
- Easily and quickly installed all weather conditions
- Contains a patented Speedclip fastening system for secure and quick installation
- Back by 30 year product warranty ensuring the longevity of your waterproofing membranes
- Is approved in North America by the ICC as a stand-alone waterproofing barrier
The Platon waterproofing systems offer versatility that other waterproofing membranes fail to match, as can be seen in their use for various applications such as solving moisture control problems inside your premises, as well providing excellent concrete waterproofing.