Platon Waterproofing Membranes by Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd

Durable waterproofing membranes for commercial applications



Basement Waterproofing

Floor Waterproofing

Waterproofing Walls

Planter Box Waterproofing

Retaining Wall Waterproofing

And other Structural Waterproofing

Made from recycled building materials, the Platon waterproofing membranes are double dimpled and high density polyethylene that have been designed and manufactured for durability and toughness.Applications include:

Waterproofing membranes for protection in all weather conditions

Apart from the versatility and durability offered by these waterproofing membranes, they offer other advantages, including:

Can easily bridge cracks of 5-10mm

The unique double dimple design of the waterproofing membranes provides a smooth, low drag, solid side surface

Able to control interior and exterior moisture

Provides excellent protection board for other types of waterproofing

Easily and quickly installed all weather conditions

Contains a patented Speedclip fastening system for secure and quick installation

Back by 30 year product warranty ensuring the longevity of your waterproofing membranes

Is approved in North America by the ICC as a stand-alone waterproofing barrier

The Platon waterproofing systems offer versatility that other waterproofing membranes fail to match, as can be seen in their use for various applications such as solving moisture control problems inside your premises, as well providing excellent concrete waterproofing.