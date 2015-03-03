BAB Aluminium School Bench Seating

BAB Aluminium's range of school bench seating is available in a variety of sizes and colours.

Seating units can be concreted-in or bolted down, and are suitable for the following applications:

Hospitals

Public libraries

Schools

Parks

Customisable up to 6m and in a standard height of 500mm; BAB Aluminium's range of seating units are sturdy, versatile and designed to last.

Perfect for outdoor applications and made from robust aluminium, BAB's range of school bench seating is easy to integrate into any environment to create a relaxing and group friendly space.