BAB Aluminium's range of school bench seating is designed with relaxation in mind.
BAB Aluminium provides premium seating solutions.
BAB Aluminium's range of school seating is easily integrated into any outdoor environment.
BAB Aluminium's range of school bench seating creates a friendly, welcoming space.

BAB Aluminium School Bench Seating

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2015

BAB Aluminium's range of school bench seating is available in a broad variety of sizes and colours.

Overview
Description

BAB Aluminium's range of school bench seating is available in a variety of sizes and colours.

Seating units can be concreted-in or bolted down, and are suitable for the following applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Public libraries
  • Schools
  • Parks

Customisable up to 6m and in a standard height of 500mm; BAB Aluminium's range of seating units are sturdy, versatile and designed to last.

Perfect for outdoor applications and made from robust aluminium, BAB's range of school bench seating is easy to integrate into any environment to create a relaxing and group friendly space.

Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

PO. Box 213

1300 823 125
