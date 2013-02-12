Pivot Hinges with Hand Tool Installation by Angle Shoe Products
Pivot Hinges for enclosures are reliable and safe, useful for closet doors, fire hose and hydrant enclosures and cupboard hinges
Overview
Description
Designed for 35mm doors up to 50kg, they come in an etched prime grey paint finish.
AS35 Pivot Hinge Joints don't require door jambs, frames and architraves
- Low cost concealed pivot sets
- Non-handed pivot sets
- Top and bottom pivots are the same
35mm Pivot Hinges can be used for closet and fire door hinges
- Wardrobe door hinges
- Cupboard hinges
- Service closet doors
- Fire hose and hydrant enclosures
- Flush hatches
AS35 Pivot Hinges means protruding door hardware can be eliminated.