35 mm Pivot Hinge Solutions
Pivot Hinges used in commercial buildings
Pivot Hinge used in cupboard
Pivot Hinges with Hand Tool Installation by Angle Shoe Products

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2013

Pivot Hinges for enclosures are reliable and safe, useful for closet doors, fire hose and hydrant enclosures and cupboard hinges

Overview
Description

Designed for 35mm doors up to 50kg, they come in an etched prime grey paint finish.

AS35 Pivot Hinge Joints don't require door jambs, frames and architraves

  • Low cost concealed pivot sets
  • Non-handed pivot sets
  • Top and bottom pivots are the same


35mm Pivot Hinges can be used for closet and fire door hinges

  • Wardrobe door hinges
  • Cupboard hinges
  • Service closet doors
  • Fire hose and hydrant enclosures
  • Flush hatches


AS35 Pivot Hinges means protruding door hardware can be eliminated.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Angle-Shoe' AS35 Pivot Hinges

2.90 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKingston, ACT

25A Wentworth Court 43-51 Giles St

02 6232 6455
