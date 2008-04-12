PILA Group Flagpoles, Banner Poles, Light Poles, Sports Goal Posts
PILA group is recognised as an Australian market leader in Streetscape and Sports Equipment products including flagpoles, banner poles, light poles, communication poles and sports goal posts for all codes.
Overview
Applications
PILA group is recognised as an Australian market leader in Streetscape and Sports Equipment products including flagpoles, banner poles, light poles, communication poles and sports goal posts for all codes. With a reputation for innovative, high quality products and superior client service, PILA group delivers solutions to give the best possible project outcome in terms of design and functionality. Our product range includes: Flagpoles in Tapered Fibreglass, Flagpoles in Untapered Aluminium, Banner Poles in Galvanised Steel, Light Poles in Tapered Fibreglass, Light Poles in Galvanised Steel, Communication Poles in Fibreglass, Union Goal Posts in Tapered Fibreglass, League Goal Posts in Tapered Fibreglass, AFL Goal Posts in Tapered Fibreglass, Soccer Goal Posts in Untapered Aluminium, Combination League/Union/Soccer Posts, Nets and Accessory's.
Recent Projects
PILA group's products are engineered, designed and manufactured using the very latest design technology and materials with a range of styles, finishes and configurations to produce individual solutions for each project. We supply Australia wide to a broad range of market sectors including government, councils, clubs, schools, hotels, industry re-sellers and private individuals. PILA group has been involved in many major Australian projects including:
Museum of Contemporary Arts NSW
Australian Rugby Legue (ARL) NSW
Holroyd City Council NSW
Mercedes-Benz Brisbane QLD
Caboolture Shire Council QLD
Lend Lease Australia Wide
Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club NSW
Fantastic Furniture QLD
Centro Properties Australia Wide
BMD Conctructions North QLD
Melco Mitre 10 QLD
Victoria Park Bowls Club QLD
Baden Powell Scout Centre NSW Baulderstone & Hornibrook Christmas Is.
McDonalds Australia Australia Wide
EKKA Showgrounds Brisbane QLD
QBuild QLD
Newport Arms Hotel NSW
Casey City Council VIC
Salvation Army ACT
Northern Health VIC
Hervey Bay RSL QLD
Central QLD University QLD
Nambucca Heads RSL NSW
Seafearers Centre Port Headland WA
Bowen Bowls Club QLD
PILA group is also Australia's leading supplier of flagpoles to school's Australia Wide for the Government's Flagpoles for Schools program and is recognised as a valued contributor to the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2006 Commonwealth Games.
Colours and Finishes
General Advantages
PILA group specialises in concially tapered fibreglass tube which is non-conductive, durable, lightweight and very aesthetically pleasing. PILA group® is the only manufacturer of specialised fibreglass tube technology in Australia, ensuring our clients receive the most advanced products on the market and in-line with current world trends and standards, while our competitors only supply old technology in aluminium that is easily damaged or expensive stainless steel.