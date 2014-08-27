Furphy Foundry offer one of the most comprehensive Picnic Setting ranges in Australia with each unique design hand-manufactured under strict quality guidelines. The option to customise the colours, materials used and finishing options allows the Furphy Foundry range of Picnic Settings to fit into almost any Australian public space environment.

The range of Picnic Settings from Furphy Foundry is supplied in an extensive range of profiles and designs

Cast aluminium construction

Mild steel construction

Hardwood timber slats

Hot dip galvanised

Powder coat or mill surface finishing

Bolt down attachment, concealed bolt down attachment and in ground attachment

A clean sharp design, the Civic Picnic Setting can be customised in terms of colours and finishing

A thin yet durable mild steel frame, paired with standard Furphy hardwood timber slats are used to create the urban Civic Picnic Setting.

Both modern and functional, the Delta Picnic Setting is a versatile product suitable for a variety of environments and is available in a variety of configurations

The powder-coated cast aluminium framing and hardwood timber slats allow for customisation in terms of finishing

A unique and attractive design, the Fiesta Picnic Setting from Furphy Foundry is a brilliant addition to any public space.

The Foreshore Picnic Setting is manufactured with hardwood timber slats and a cast aluminium construction

Designed with coastal environments in mind, the Foreshore Picnic Setting is a versatile and aesthetically pleasing product that has been proven to be an ideal solution in a wide variety of environments throughout Australia.

Designed and manufactured in Australia from cast aluminium and hardwood slats, the Fulcrum Picnic Setting is a versatile and stylish addition to any public space.

With a 304 grade Stainless Steel construction, the Lyndarum Picnic Setting is an effective product for all environments

Designed and constructed specifically to withstand harsh, corrosive environments, the Lyndarum Suit of furniture is both stylish and sturdy.

The Metro Picnic Setting is a popular, simple and very effective product which has been created specifically to suit modern urban or park environments.

The Omega Picnic Setting from Furphy Foundry is available in either powder coat or mill finishing

Distinguished by a stylish curved framing structure, and made in our foundry from cast-aluminium, the Omega Picnic Setting mixes the best of the old with best of the new in terms of design.

Using a combination of A-Grade materials, the durable and comfortable Park Lane Picnic Setting is an attractive addition to any public space

Options for bolt down, sleeve and key in ground attachment

Table top constructed from punch perforated 304 grade Stainless Steel

Bench top constructed from hardwood timber slats

A truly classic design, utilising both casting and finishing capabilities, the Plaza Picnic Setting is ideal for maintaining a heritage feel in a range of indoor or outdoor environments. The Plaza setting is available with or without logos.

For a low maintenance solution, the Promenade Picnic Setting is manufactured from a sturdy cast aluminium frame and hardwood timber slats. The legs of the Promenade setting are constructed from 304 Grade Stainless Steel for a seamless and clean look.

The Steel Slatted Council Picnic Setting from Furphy Foundry is a versatile, robust and durable setting that is designed for public use. Using cast aluminium steel ends and mild steel slats, the setting is available with or without a powder coat finish.

The Steel Slatted Picnic Setting is ideal for both indoor and outdoor environments

With a sturdy, smooth finish, the Steel Slatted Picnic Setting is available with a powder coat finish in a variety of colours, built to withstand heavy public use.

The Victoria Picnic Setting is a traditional and quintessential Australian design that is ideal for parks and manufactured specifically for ease of installation.

With the option of either bolt down or in ground attachment, the Woodgrove Picnic Setting offers simplistic and functional design

Constructed from mild-steel and hardwood timber slats, with WPC options available, the Woodgrove setting comes alive through the wide range of powder-coating and finishing options available.