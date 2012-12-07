Logo
Pic-Perf� architectural perforated metal panels from Locker Group
Pic-Perf® architectural perforated metal panels from Locker Group

Last Updated on 07 Dec 2012

Innovative architectural design, Pic-Perf® enhances structures with creative imagery using perforated metal technology.

Overview
Description

Precision distinct images of abstract art, logos, brand and photographs, Pic-Perf® creates an attractive finish to any project.

Utilising innovative technology, detailed imagery can be imprinted on to metal though punched holes, Pic-Perf® offers added value to structures with striking effectiveness.

Versatile Pic-Perf® creates atmosphere and an effortless statement for a variety of applications including:

  • Car park screening
  • Balustrades
  • Sun protection zones
  • Advertising and signage
  • Modern partitions
  • Artwork or design projects

Simple and effective, Pic-Perf® is an easy solution to upgrade your project with unique artistic flair

  • Simply provide engineers with your desired design which will then be created with folds and bolt holds if necessary
  • Custom made every time to your specification to ensure that unique touch
  • Manufactured in a variety of materials for indoor and outdoor applications
  • Surface can be treated, untreated, anodised or powder coated to achieve your desired finish
  • Intelligent Pic-Perf® can scale images for smaller spaces or for an entire building with textured 3D effect
  • Transportable Pic-Perf® can be installed and relocated with ease

Essential sun protection that allows for complete airflow

  • Effective shade protection necessary for Australian conditions without drawing on energy resources
  • Perforated design ensures ventilation and airflow
  • Inherent safety, allowing for vision from both sides of panel
  • Durable in design with greater wind resilience compared to traditional “board” signage

Design and function, Locker Group can support your project with graphic design and experienced advice to ensure the quality finish you envisioned.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Pic-Perf® Architectural Perforated Metal Panels

5.78 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Perforated Stock Patterns Brochure

4.14 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

3.99 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Office 5 Enterprise Circuit

02 8777 0400
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, 661 Curtin Ave East

07 3859 8300
Display AddressTownsville, QLD

QLD Office 11 Forge Court

07 4760 6700
Display AddressWingfield, SA

SA Office 358 Cormack Rd

08 8169 2350
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 2 Cojo Place

03 8791 1000
Display AddressMaddington, WA

WA Office 41 Austin Avenue

08 9358 9100
