Pic-Perf� architectural perforated metal panels from Locker Group

Precision distinct images of abstract art, logos, brand and photographs, Pic-Perf® creates an attractive finish to any project.

Utilising innovative technology, detailed imagery can be imprinted on to metal though punched holes, Pic-Perf® offers added value to structures with striking effectiveness.

Versatile Pic-Perf® creates atmosphere and an effortless statement for a variety of applications including:

Car park screening

Balustrades

Sun protection zones

Advertising and signage

Modern partitions

Artwork or design projects

Simple and effective, Pic-Perf® is an easy solution to upgrade your project with unique artistic flair

Simply provide engineers with your desired design which will then be created with folds and bolt holds if necessary

Custom made every time to your specification to ensure that unique touch

Manufactured in a variety of materials for indoor and outdoor applications

Surface can be treated, untreated, anodised or powder coated to achieve your desired finish

Intelligent Pic-Perf® can scale images for smaller spaces or for an entire building with textured 3D effect

Transportable Pic-Perf® can be installed and relocated with ease

Essential sun protection that allows for complete airflow

Effective shade protection necessary for Australian conditions without drawing on energy resources

Perforated design ensures ventilation and airflow

Inherent safety, allowing for vision from both sides of panel

Durable in design with greater wind resilience compared to traditional “board” signage

Design and function, Locker Group can support your project with graphic design and experienced advice to ensure the quality finish you envisioned.