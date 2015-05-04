Pewter Terazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone
Last Updated on 04 May 2015
Pewter Terrazzo tiles are a raw grey silver colour that complement the existent bold grey hues of the Platinum terrazzo, completely.
Overview
Flooring experts Fibonacci Stone introduce the all-new Pewter Terrazzo Tile range.
Highly slip-resistant, versatile and low maintenance, the Pewter Terrazo Tile Range offers:
- Extended lifespan of over 30 years with minimal ongoing maintenance
- 100 percent Green Star rating
- Constructed of natural stone elements and mineral aggregates
- Aesthetic appeal and durability
Pewter Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:
- 600x600x20mm
- 400x400x15mm
Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the Pewter Terrazzo range by Fibonacci Stone adds a sleek, seamless finish suited to all interior schemes.