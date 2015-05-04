Logo
Fibonacci Stone
Pewter Terrazzo Tiles are made of pure stone elements and mineral aggregates
Pewter Terrazzo Tiles are highly slip-resistant and require minimal ongoing maintenance
Pewter Terrazo Stone tiles are perfect for commercial and residential interior applications.
​Pewter Terazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Last Updated on 04 May 2015

Pewter Terrazzo tiles are a raw grey silver colour that complement the existent bold grey hues of the Platinum terrazzo, completely.

Overview
Description

Flooring experts Fibonacci Stone introduce the all-new Pewter Terrazzo Tile range.

An industry favourite among many leading interior designers and architects; Pewter Terrazzo tiles are a raw grey silver colour that complement the existent bold grey hues of the Platinum terrazzo, completely.

Highly slip-resistant, versatile and low maintenance, the Pewter Terrazo Tile Range offers:

  • Extended lifespan of over 30 years with minimal ongoing maintenance
  • 100 percent Green Star rating
  • Constructed of natural stone elements and mineral aggregates
  • Aesthetic appeal and durability

Pewter Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:

  • 600x600x20mm
  • 400x400x15mm

Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the Pewter Terrazzo range by Fibonacci Stone adds a sleek, seamless finish suited to all interior schemes.

