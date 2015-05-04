​Pewter Terazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Flooring experts Fibonacci Stone introduce the all-new Pewter Terrazzo Tile range.

An industry favourite among many leading interior designers and architects; Pewter Terrazzo tiles are a raw grey silver colour that complement the existent bold grey hues of the Platinum terrazzo, completely.

Highly slip-resistant, versatile and low maintenance, the Pewter Terrazo Tile Range offers:

Extended lifespan of over 30 years with minimal ongoing maintenance

100 percent Green Star rating

Constructed of natural stone elements and mineral aggregates

Aesthetic appeal and durability

Pewter Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:

600x600x20mm

400x400x15mm

Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the Pewter Terrazzo range by Fibonacci Stone adds a sleek, seamless finish suited to all interior schemes.