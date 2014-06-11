Permeable Paving by MPS Paving Solutions Australia for Commercial, Government and Domestic Applications
Last Updated on 11 Jun 2014
Proven to add function, safety and durability to projects, Permeable paving surfaces by MPS enable water to pass through the paving materials.
Overview
MPS Paving Systems Australia provides decorative and innovative paving solutions for commercial, government and domestic applications. Proven to add function, safety and durability to projects, the Permeable paving surfaces by MPS Paving Solutions enable water to pass through the paving materials.
Permeable paving by MPS Paving Solutions prevent the build-up of puddles and ice patches that can be hazardous to pedestrians and motor traffic
- Reduction of water run-off
- Environmentally friendly paving solution
- Allows water and air to reach trees and plants that form part of a permeable paving project
- Pollutants can flow through space between paving materials and settle in the soil beneath paved area
- Reduces polluted run-off to be carried into waterways and sewers
MPS offers a range of permeable paving solutions to suit a wide range of applications and design requirements
CrystalPave™ for internal and external paving projects, available in an extensive range of colours
- Backlighting of paving option available
- Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength
FlowStone™ is a highly permeable paving system designed for efficient drainage of surface water
- Available in a range of standard stone colours
- Materials usually come from environmentally friendly sources or recycled materials
- Aluminium tree collars, stainless steel tree stake collars and grates available
- Highly porous system designed for efficient drainage
- Slip-resistant surface that is highly resistant to chemicals and stains
- Low maintenance and hard-wearing
- Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength
SuperStone offers a bold stone finish for exterior concrete or asphalt overlays or full depth permeable pavements
- Available in a wide variety of natural, river washed and contemporary coloured tones
- Exceptional load-bearing strength and flexibility
- Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength
Superstone is ideal for external applications and offers the optimum combination of aggregate size and specially formulated resin
- Pedestrian paths
- Driveways
- Carparks
- Courtyards
- Entrance ways
StoneCarpet is a practical, durable and aesthetically rewarding alternative to tiles, carpet, concrete or timber flooring for interior applications
- Offered in a range of natural pebble and marble
- Semi-porous system where dirt, dust and hair can pass through and be held until vacuuming
- Allows for a virtually dust-free environment
- Liquid spillage disperses through the pores of the surface and increases natural evaporation
- Durable and low maintenance flooring option that is easy to clean
- Cost effective solution that can be laid over existing floor surfaces
- Aggregates are quiet underfoot with sound insulting properties
- Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength
MPS Paving Systems Australia delivers the optimum balance of function, aesthetic appeal, safety, longevity and value to every unique paving project, across a range of industries and applications.