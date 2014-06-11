Permeable Paving by MPS Paving Solutions Australia for Commercial, Government and Domestic Applications

MPS Paving Systems Australia provides decorative and innovative paving solutions for commercial, government and domestic applications. Proven to add function, safety and durability to projects, the Permeable paving surfaces by MPS Paving Solutions enable water to pass through the paving materials.

Permeable paving by MPS Paving Solutions prevent the build-up of puddles and ice patches that can be hazardous to pedestrians and motor traffic

Reduction of water run-off

Environmentally friendly paving solution

Allows water and air to reach trees and plants that form part of a permeable paving project

Pollutants can flow through space between paving materials and settle in the soil beneath paved area

Reduces polluted run-off to be carried into waterways and sewers

MPS offers a range of permeable paving solutions to suit a wide range of applications and design requirements

CrystalPave™ for internal and external paving projects, available in an extensive range of colours

Backlighting of paving option available

Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength

FlowStone™ is a highly permeable paving system designed for efficient drainage of surface water

Available in a range of standard stone colours

Materials usually come from environmentally friendly sources or recycled materials

Aluminium tree collars, stainless steel tree stake collars and grates available

Highly porous system designed for efficient drainage

Slip-resistant surface that is highly resistant to chemicals and stains

Low maintenance and hard-wearing

Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength

SuperStone offers a bold stone finish for exterior concrete or asphalt overlays or full depth permeable pavements

Available in a wide variety of natural, river washed and contemporary coloured tones

Exceptional load-bearing strength and flexibility

Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength

Superstone is ideal for external applications and offers the optimum combination of aggregate size and specially formulated resin

Pedestrian paths

Driveways

Carparks

Courtyards

Entrance ways

StoneCarpet is a practical, durable and aesthetically rewarding alternative to tiles, carpet, concrete or timber flooring for interior applications

Offered in a range of natural pebble and marble

Semi-porous system where dirt, dust and hair can pass through and be held until vacuuming

Allows for a virtually dust-free environment

Liquid spillage disperses through the pores of the surface and increases natural evaporation

Durable and low maintenance flooring option that is easy to clean

Cost effective solution that can be laid over existing floor surfaces

Aggregates are quiet underfoot with sound insulting properties

Rockpave binder technology for UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength

MPS Paving Systems Australia delivers the optimum balance of function, aesthetic appeal, safety, longevity and value to every unique paving project, across a range of industries and applications.