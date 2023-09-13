Permanent stages

Architects and builders have come to recognise the value of consulting Select Staging Concepts right from the start of the design process.

Whether it is for a new school or community arts project, the experienced team at Select Staging Concepts will help you design the best solution to suit your project’s unique needs.

Being 100% Australian-Made and made-to-order, we manufacture stages that solve your problem whether that be for a portable or a permanent staging solution.

We are so confident of the enduring quality and strength of our Australian Made stage systems; we back ourselves with 10 year warranties.