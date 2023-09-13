Logo
Select Staging Concepts Neutral Bay Permanent Stage
Permanent stages

Last Updated on 13 Sep 2023

Architects and builders have come to recognise the value of consulting Select Staging Concepts right from the start of the design process. Whether it is for a new school or community arts project, the experienced team at Select Staging Concepts will help you design the best solution to suit your project’s unique needs.

Architects and builders have come to recognise the value of consulting Select Staging Concepts right from the start of the design process.

Whether it is for a new school or community arts project, the experienced team at Select Staging Concepts will help you design the best solution to suit your project’s unique needs.

Being 100% Australian-Made and made-to-order, we manufacture stages that solve your problem whether that be for a portable or a permanent staging solution.

We are so confident of the enduring quality and strength of our Australian Made stage systems; we back ourselves with 10 year warranties.

Lilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 778 243
