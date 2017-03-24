Performance weather louvres
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017
Protect your plant and equipment with Greene Fire's performance louvres.
Overview
Description
Greene Fire's performance louvres provide a high level of rain detection to protect your plant and equipment in buildings. Check out a few lists of our various products where you can conceal your louvres with numerous, attractive mesh to match the feature of your façade.
Performance weather louvre products:
- Vital Louvre Series - The Vital Louvre Series with its ‘chameleon’ like architectural mesh treatments provide a welcome change for the designer to incorporate performance Louvres into this façade without compromising the visual aesthetic. More than 99% efficient, Class A rain defence classification and tested for up to a wind speed of 2.5m/s allowing less than 0.75l/hr/m2 of water through the louvre.
- Single Stage - Provides high airflow coefficient with the external visual appearance and not suitable for rain defence. Is less than 80% efficient, Class D classification allowing more than 15l/hr/m2 of water through the louvre. Class 2 airflow coefficient of 0.361 with 50mm blade spacing, 0.372 with 75mm blade spacing.
- Double Bank Louvre - Ventilation is required and a good level of rain defense double stage louvres are the answer. More than 99% efficient, Class A rain defence classification tested for up to a wind speed of 2.0m/s allowing less than 0.75l/hr/m2 of water through the louvre using 50mm blade spacing.