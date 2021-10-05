Stoddart Perf Art can be an abstract design, a company or brand logo or even a photograph — anything you can imagine. Perf Art is created by punching different sized holes into metal to represent the various different shades within the image. Detail in the perforated image is determined by the size and spacing of the holes in relation to the surface area.

Images can be made to fit an individual panel, or can be perforated for an image over a larger area made up of a number of panels. This can produce building cladding or plant screening to spectacular and very individual effect. When back-lit, either by natural light, or by diffused LED lighting, panels take on a whole new life, transforming the environment where they are displayed.