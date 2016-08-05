Logo
Peel Away 8 Bucket Product Showcase
Peel Away 8: Remove acrylic, polyurethane, marine and epoxy paint

Last Updated on 05 Aug 2016

Peel Away is a patented concept in paint removal where one application removes multiple layers of paint.

Overview
Description

Peel Away 8 features:

  • Removes up to 20 layers of paint in one application
  • Provides safe lead and Asbestos paint removal
  • No toxic fumes
  • Less labour intensive
  • Preserves most substrates

Removes multiple coats of:

  • Acrylics
  • Polyurethane
  • Lead
  • Asbestos paint
  • Architectural and industrial coatings

The Peel Away system has been specially formulated to remove multiple layers of paint in one clean fast application.

Display AddressHomebush, NSW

Unit 43 Homebush Business Village 11-21 Underwood Road

02 9746 6733
