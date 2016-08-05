Peel Away 8: Remove acrylic, polyurethane, marine and epoxy paint

Peel Away is a patented concept in paint removal where one application removes multiple layers of paint.

Peel Away 8 features:

Removes up to 20 layers of paint in one application

Provides safe lead and Asbestos paint removal

No toxic fumes

Less labour intensive

Preserves most substrates



Removes multiple coats of:

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Lead

Asbestos paint

Architectural and industrial coatings



The Peel Away system has been specially formulated to remove multiple layers of paint in one clean fast application.