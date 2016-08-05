Peel Away 8: Remove acrylic, polyurethane, marine and epoxy paint
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2016
Peel Away is a patented concept in paint removal where one application removes multiple layers of paint.
Overview
Description
Peel Away is a patented concept in paint removal where one application removes multiple layers of paint.
Peel Away 8 features:
- Removes up to 20 layers of paint in one application
- Provides safe lead and Asbestos paint removal
- No toxic fumes
- Less labour intensive
- Preserves most substrates
Removes multiple coats of:
- Acrylics
- Polyurethane
- Lead
- Asbestos paint
- Architectural and industrial coatings
The Peel Away system has been specially formulated to remove multiple layers of paint in one clean fast application.