​Pearlazzo PUR: Attractive, high performance, heavy duty homogeneous floorcovering

Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015

Pearlazzo PUR from Polyflor is a high performance, heavy duty flooring system.

Overview
Description

Pearlazzo PUR from Polyflor is a high performance, heavy duty flooring system. Designed for use in a modern commercial environment, Pearlazzo PUR is available in 24 colours for stylish and practical flooring.

A low maintenance product with a unique appearance

  • Multi-flake decoration in contemporary colours
  • Features a homogeneous monolayer construction for even wear
  • Gold GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable and contains 25% recycled material

Outstanding durability and abrasion resistance

  • Polyurethane reinforcement to facilitate a low-cost, lifetime polish-free maintenance regime
  • UV cured to provide low-cost, polish-free maintenance flooring
  • Suitable for heavy traffic areas including commercial, healthcare, education and retail facilities

With many colours and design options, to create a dynamic space, Pearlazzo PUR flooring from Polyflor is the ideal flooring system.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Pearlazzo PUR Brochure

2.25 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pearlazzo GreenTag certificate

177.47 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pearlazzo performance and properties

446.45 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pearlazzo Spec Sheet

336.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pearlazzo shades range

523.48 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
