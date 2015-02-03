Pearlazzo PUR: Attractive, high performance, heavy duty homogeneous floorcovering
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015
Pearlazzo PUR from Polyflor is a high performance, heavy duty flooring system.
Overview
Description
Pearlazzo PUR from Polyflor is a high performance, heavy duty flooring system. Designed for use in a modern commercial environment, Pearlazzo PUR is available in 24 colours for stylish and practical flooring.
A low maintenance product with a unique appearance
- Multi-flake decoration in contemporary colours
- Features a homogeneous monolayer construction for even wear
- Gold GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable and contains 25% recycled material
Outstanding durability and abrasion resistance
- Polyurethane reinforcement to facilitate a low-cost, lifetime polish-free maintenance regime
- UV cured to provide low-cost, polish-free maintenance flooring
- Suitable for heavy traffic areas including commercial, healthcare, education and retail facilities
With many colours and design options, to create a dynamic space, Pearlazzo PUR flooring from Polyflor is the ideal flooring system.