Patio Awning- provides shade and reduces heat

The Patio Awning has a sleek, contemporary and compact frame and complements the modern outdoor area.

Designed in Europe and manufactured for Australian conditions, the Patio Awning is ideal for providing shade and reducing heat over glass roofs, underneath pergolas, on patios, verandahs or courtyards.

Technical Features:

Tension: the fabric and front rail are kept under constant tension by means of a spring system, wheel runners and cord

Material: fabricated from corrosion resistant materials with the head box constructed from extruded aluminium

Finish: powder coated to match existing framework

The Cord: the Hi-tech Spectra Cord guarantees a long life for the awning

Sizes: Minimum width per unit – 2 metres, maximum width per unit – 5.5 metres, maximum projection per unit – 6 metres, maximum surface area per unit – 25 metres squared, units can be joined together making the width almost unlimited

Operation: the Patio Awnings are equipped with electrical operation, using a tubular motor and are operated via a remote control with the option of sun and wind sensors

The Patio awning is built of corrosion resistant materials, withstanding much of the harsh Australian climate. The wheeled runner system allows for smooth running of the front rail along the side tracks. When retracted, the awning fabric is completely rolled up inside the head box, creating a neat, clean-lined structure over the area.