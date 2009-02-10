Passive Fire Protection Systems : Intumescent Paints from ArmourTechWorks
ArmourTechWorks' fire resistant paint can be used on steel and timber. It also looks great with many colours to choose from.
Overview
Description
Passive Fire Protection Systems - Intumescents
- Armourtechworks is committed to designing flawless passive fire protection products for the residential, commercial, industrial and the mining sector right through to installation
- Our company is Firas Registered and is subject to independent auditing as well as strict internal quality assurance tracking of the installations
- We are specialist in fire protection products and offer a number of different protection system including fire protective boards, fire spray, dampers, pillows caulking/mastics and are the pioneers of Intumescent paint application on a national scale in Australia for steel and timber
- Our Intumescent paint range for steel in solvent and water based options meet 120 minutes fire resistance to AS/NZS and up to 3 hours fire resistance to ASTM
- Our intumescent paint system for timber also meets Australian standards for bushfires (AS3959)
Intumescent Paint to Assist with Fire Protection
- Full colour range
- 15 to120 FRL
- Rapid installations
- Display your structural steel
- Protective Coatings
- Asthecticly pleasing
- Solvent based intumescent for steel (not as construction site friendly due to fumes)
- Waterbased intumescent for steel (construction site friendly)
- Intumescent paint for timber bushfire spec AS3959
Other Fire Protection Systems Offered
- Dampers
- Fire Rated Boards
- Pillows
- Caulking / Mastics
- Fire spray
