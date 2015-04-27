Passive Fire Protection Materials
Last Updated on 27 Apr 2015
Overview
Graco offer Equipment Solutions for Epoxy Intumescent Fireproofing Materials. When it comes to protecting equipment and materials, Graco’s solutions are trusted for the toughest protection. Passive Fire Protection (PFP) builds on a structures resistance to fire by insulated them to protect them from high temperatures.
With insulated Structural materials, time for evacuations and safety makes to take place when there is a fire, are increased.
Benefits of the PFP Plural-Component Sprayer
- Simple to use
- Offers precise ratio control
- Data reporting technology to verify materials were sprayed on ratio
- Fast start up times
- Consistent temperature control
Applications include
- Pipe racking
- Structural steel
- Storage tanks
- Onshore and offshore oil rigs
- Living quarters
For safety and protection on steel structures, PFP systems from Graco will ensure that the coatings are more resistant to fires and can withstand the collapse under pressure for longer periods of time than would otherwise be available.