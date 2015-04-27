Passive Fire Protection Materials

Graco offer Equipment Solutions for Epoxy Intumescent Fireproofing Materials. When it comes to protecting equipment and materials, Graco’s solutions are trusted for the toughest protection. Passive Fire Protection (PFP) builds on a structures resistance to fire by insulated them to protect them from high temperatures.

With insulated Structural materials, time for evacuations and safety makes to take place when there is a fire, are increased.

Benefits of the PFP Plural-Component Sprayer

Simple to use

Offers precise ratio control

Data reporting technology to verify materials were sprayed on ratio

Fast start up times

Consistent temperature control

Applications include

Pipe racking

Structural steel

Storage tanks

Onshore and offshore oil rigs

Living quarters

For safety and protection on steel structures, PFP systems from Graco will ensure that the coatings are more resistant to fires and can withstand the collapse under pressure for longer periods of time than would otherwise be available.