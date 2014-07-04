Pasco Sealants and Silicones for Building and Construction Projects
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2014
Overview
Pasco offers an extensive range of Sealants and Silicones to suit numerous building and construction projects and requirements. For excellent weathering and long term durability, the Pasco range of Sealants and Silicones are available in acrylic, fire-rated, polyurethane, specialty and hybrid options.
Pasco Hypersil 911 is a high performance neutral cure silicone sealant which cures to form a tough and flexible waterproof seal
- Neutral cure
- Superior adhesion to glass, steel, aluminium, concrete, stainless steel and ceramic tiles
- Highly flexible ±25%
- 100% silicone
- Easy to apply and easy to tool
- Low odour
- Non-slumping
- Available in a range of colours
Formulated for a wide range of glazing, weatherproofing and specialist trade applications, Pasco Hypersil 911 is suitable for use in:
- General purpose glazing
- Curtain walls
- Construction joints
- Building claddings
- Perimeter sealing of door and window frames
Pasco Hypersil 912 is a high performance neutral cure sanitary grade silicone seal that offers resistance to the growth of mould and mildew
- Cures to form a tough and flexible waterproof seal
- Superior adhesion to glass, aluminium, steel, concrete, splashbacks, porcelain, grout, stainless steel and ceramic tiles
- Highly flexible ±25%
- Long term durability
- Easy to apply and easy to tool
- Excellent chemical resistance
- Low odour
- Non-slumping
- Available in a range of colours
Pasco Hypersil 912 is ideal for applications including:
- Sealing damp and steamy areas
- Wet areas including showers, bath rubs, basins and sinks
- Kitchens and laundries
- Stainless steel benches
Pasco Acrylic Sealants offer flexible seal for both interior and exterior use. The range of products feature excellent adhesion properties and provide smooth and flawless finishes.
Hypercryl 363 is a siliconised acrylic latex sealant that forms a tough, flexible and resilient bond to most building material surfaces
- Excellent resistance to water, weathering and moisture vapour
- Excellent UV resistance
- Non-toxic and low odour
- Easy to apply and easy to tool
- Paintable
- Available in a range of colours
Hypercryl 363 offers features and benefits to make it an ideal solution for the following applications:
- Sealing construction and expansion joints
- Sealing joints in pre-cast panels
- Hollow concrete block walls
- Masonry brick walls
- Perimeter sealing of door and window frames
Pasco Gap Sealant is a premium grade acrylic sealant that exhibits superior performance characteristics
- Highly flexible with 250% elongation
- Superior formulation allows for a super smooth finish
- Fast drying
- Easy to apply and easy to tool
- Mould and mildew resistant
- Low odour
- Painting over product improves exterior durability
Designed for use in gaps and joints where conventional fillers may crack and fall out due to excessive movement, Pasco Gap Sealant provides excellent adhesion to:
- Glass
- Aluminium
- Steel
- Concrete
- Plasterboard
- Laminated surfaces
- Ceramic tiles
- Natural and reconstituted stone
- Painted and powdercoated surfaces
- Common building materials
Pasco Firecryl is an acrylic fire rated and acoustically rated sealant that provides up to four hours fire rating in construction joints and service penetrations, whilst creating an acoustically sealed joint.
Exhibiting outstanding adhesion and flexibility, Firecryl is suitable for interior and exterior use
- Flexible ±15%
- Non-toxic and low odour
- Easy to apply
- Superior adhesion
- Paintable
Firecryl is ideal for use in the following applications:
- Sealing construction and expansion joints
- Sealing joints in pre-cast panels
- Sealing joints and penetrations in acoustic partitions and walls
- Hollow concrete wall blocks
- Concrete floors and walls
- Pipe penetrations
- Perimeter sealing of door and window frames
- Fire rating of cable tray penetrations
- Used as a putty for filling holes in fire rated substrates
- Applications requiring acoustic properties
