Pasco Sealants and Silicones for Building and Construction Projects

Pasco offers an extensive range of Sealants and Silicones to suit numerous building and construction projects and requirements. For excellent weathering and long term durability, the Pasco range of Sealants and Silicones are available in acrylic, fire-rated, polyurethane, specialty and hybrid options.

Pasco Hypersil 911 is a high performance neutral cure silicone sealant which cures to form a tough and flexible waterproof seal

Neutral cure

Superior adhesion to glass, steel, aluminium, concrete, stainless steel and ceramic tiles

Highly flexible ±25%

100% silicone

Easy to apply and easy to tool

Low odour

Non-slumping

Available in a range of colours

Formulated for a wide range of glazing, weatherproofing and specialist trade applications, Pasco Hypersil 911 is suitable for use in:

General purpose glazing

Curtain walls

Construction joints

Building claddings

Perimeter sealing of door and window frames

Pasco Hypersil 912 is a high performance neutral cure sanitary grade silicone seal that offers resistance to the growth of mould and mildew

Cures to form a tough and flexible waterproof seal

Superior adhesion to glass, aluminium, steel, concrete, splashbacks, porcelain, grout, stainless steel and ceramic tiles

Highly flexible ±25%

Long term durability

Easy to apply and easy to tool

Excellent chemical resistance

Low odour

Non-slumping

Available in a range of colours

Pasco Hypersil 912 is ideal for applications including:

Sealing damp and steamy areas

Wet areas including showers, bath rubs, basins and sinks

Kitchens and laundries

Stainless steel benches

Pasco Acrylic Sealants offer flexible seal for both interior and exterior use. The range of products feature excellent adhesion properties and provide smooth and flawless finishes.

Hypercryl 363 is a siliconised acrylic latex sealant that forms a tough, flexible and resilient bond to most building material surfaces

Excellent resistance to water, weathering and moisture vapour

Excellent UV resistance

Non-toxic and low odour

Easy to apply and easy to tool

Paintable

Available in a range of colours

Hypercryl 363 offers features and benefits to make it an ideal solution for the following applications:

Sealing construction and expansion joints

Sealing joints in pre-cast panels

Hollow concrete block walls

Masonry brick walls

Perimeter sealing of door and window frames

Pasco Gap Sealant is a premium grade acrylic sealant that exhibits superior performance characteristics

Highly flexible with 250% elongation

Superior formulation allows for a super smooth finish

Fast drying

Easy to apply and easy to tool

Mould and mildew resistant

Low odour

Painting over product improves exterior durability

Designed for use in gaps and joints where conventional fillers may crack and fall out due to excessive movement, Pasco Gap Sealant provides excellent adhesion to:

Glass

Aluminium

Steel

Concrete

Plasterboard

Laminated surfaces

Ceramic tiles

Natural and reconstituted stone

Painted and powdercoated surfaces

Common building materials

Pasco Firecryl is an acrylic fire rated and acoustically rated sealant that provides up to four hours fire rating in construction joints and service penetrations, whilst creating an acoustically sealed joint.

Exhibiting outstanding adhesion and flexibility, Firecryl is suitable for interior and exterior use

Flexible ±15%

Non-toxic and low odour

Easy to apply

Superior adhesion

Paintable

Firecryl is ideal for use in the following applications: