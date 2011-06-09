Park and Urban Shelters for Public Use from Landmark Products

Landmark offer a diverse range of Park and Urban Shelters that are constructed from durable timber or steel. Their impressive range features a variety of different roof designs and structures to suit specific requirements.

Ultimate design flexibility with numerous roofing options

Landmark Products offer a diverse range of roof options to suit your requirements.

Skillion Roof options are available in either timber or steel and offer a contemporary and minimalist look

Gable Roof shelters are ideal for picnic settings and are factory built for easy installation

Marquee Roof Park shelters are ideal for covering larger areas and are available in a selection of roof shapes and adjustable sizes

Pyramid Roof Shelters are available in 3 sizes with the choice of either pine, hardwood or steel posts

Curved Roof and Wave Roof options are also available

Modify a standard shelter or develop a specific design for customised solutions

Landmark offer the ability to develop specific designs to cater for custom requirements.

Aluminium Park Shelters are corrosion resistant and can be fitted with either a Wave or Skillion Roof

Bus Shelters are available in a wide range of designs and are available in either timber or steel with a strong emphasis on safety, ease of maintenance and durability

Fish Cleaning Stations provides a hygienic, convenient and functional solution to disposing fish waste and are supplied in flat-packs for fast installation

The extensive range of Park and Urban Shelters from Landmark Products are ideal for all of your Public shelter requirements.

Landmark Products Customises Shelter for Heffron Park, Maroubra, NSW

Landmark Products was engaged by Randwick Council to provide a shelter based on a design that they saw in a National Parks and Wildfire facilities manual. Landmark then designed and engineered two custom built shelters as part of the Heffron Park Jersey Road precinct.

Both shelters were an all steel construction. The large roof span of 6.82m x 4.8m was positioned to maximise shade during the hotter parts of the day. The steel structure was hot dipped galvanised and powder coated to give a very high level of corrosion resistance and the woodland grey custom orb roof sheeting was chosen for its strong colour to highlight the strong design stance this shelter shows.