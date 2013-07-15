Paper Insert Signage For Easy Updates from S2K Identity Systems

Archi-Frame

A Graphic Display Unit designed to accommodate printed paper inserts that the user can changeover as often as required, enabling the signage owner to personally amend signage or graphics quickly and simply using any computer generated graphics program. Simply remove the clear flexible cover with the suction cup provided. Insert paper and replace the clear plastic cover.



InfoStrip

InfoStrip is a ticket strip extrusion suitable for applications such as labelling shelves, drawers, pigeon holes, cupboards, filing cabinets and display cabinets. It can be used with a paper insert alone, or with an acetate and paper insert combined for added protection. 16mm High, Max length 2 metres.



Paper Hanger Series

Based on the ‘gravity principle, the Paper Hanger grips and holds paper allowing it to hang for display purposes. Ideal for notes, messages, architectural plans, displays, posters or boardroom presentations. It can be attached using double-sided foam tape directly to a wall or any other flat surface. The Paper Hanger Series is available in lengths up to 1900mm and can be cut to any size.