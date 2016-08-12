Palshield bullet resistant panel
Last Updated on 12 Aug 2016
Overview
Description
Palshield™ is a clear and bulletproof glazing ideal for a variety of security needs. A panel that employ the Palshield system can resist both a physical attack and a multi-shot assault due to its layered structure and will absorb the entire impact of energy without shattering or spalling.
Main benefits of Palshield:
- Shatter proof
- Abrasion resistant surface
- Compiles with carious ballistic standards
- Low weight, neatly half the weight of glass equivalent
- Clear for good optics
- Also available in clear, bronze and grey
Typical applications include:
- Security glazing in banks and government facilities
- Public institutions
- Petrol stations and convenience stores
- Drive-up windows
- Train/bus glazing
- Ticket booths and kiosks
- Prisons and detention centres