Palram Australia
Palshield bullet resistant panel
Palshield™ is a clear and bulletproof glazing ideal for a variety of security needs.

Overview
Description

Palshield™ is a clear and bulletproof glazing ideal for a variety of security needs. A panel that employ the Palshield system can resist both a physical attack and a multi-shot assault due to its layered structure and will absorb the entire impact of energy without shattering or spalling.

Main benefits of Palshield:

  • Shatter proof
  • Abrasion resistant surface
  • Compiles with carious ballistic standards
  • Low weight, neatly half the weight of glass equivalent
  • Clear for good optics
  • Also available in clear, bronze and grey

Typical applications include:

  • Security glazing in banks and government facilities
  • Public institutions
  • Petrol stations and convenience stores
  • Drive-up windows
  • Train/bus glazing
  • Ticket booths and kiosks
  • Prisons and detention centres
