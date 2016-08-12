Palshield bullet resistant panel

Palshield™ is a clear and bulletproof glazing ideal for a variety of security needs. A panel that employ the Palshield system can resist both a physical attack and a multi-shot assault due to its layered structure and will absorb the entire impact of energy without shattering or spalling.

Main benefits of Palshield:

Shatter proof

Abrasion resistant surface

Compiles with carious ballistic standards

Low weight, neatly half the weight of glass equivalent

Clear for good optics

Also available in clear, bronze and grey

