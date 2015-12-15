Palm Beach Black Speciality Stain
Last Updated on 15 Dec 2015
A colourfast and transparent speciality stain, Porter’s Palm Beach Black Speciality Stain is a water-based black stain made for use on all timber types.
Overview
Ideal for both interior and exterior timbers including:
- Garden furniture
- Exterior plywood
- Weatherboard
- Shingles
- Interior furniture
- Floorboards
Using only premium grade materials, Porter’s paints are low odour and provide minimal environmental impact with their use of raw materials and Australian suppliers.
When used in interior spaces, the stain gives elegance and continuity and when used on exterior timber for its striking appearance and protective qualities. This product contains 32g/L VOC. The APAS target level for this product is 70g/L. (APAS is the Australian Paint Approval Scheme).
Contact
895 Bourke St02 9698 5322