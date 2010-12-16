Logo
PVC Strip Curtains and PVC Swing Doors from Flexshield Pty Ltd

Last Updated on 16 Dec 2010

Flexshield PVC strips can be used for curtains and doors that provides a flexible barrier while still allowing for 100% access

Overview
Description
Flexshield’s range of plastic (PVC) strips are available in a variety of colours and thickness. These PVC strips can be custom made and are effective in controlling industrial workshop hazards.

Flexible PVC Strips for Curtains and Doors
  • PVC Strip Doors are very effective at creating controlled environments and screening off workshop hazards
  • Using Flexshield’s PVC strips for door and curtain applications means companies can create safe, efficient and organised workplaces
  • Manufactured using only the best materials available
  • The mounting components are non corrosive, being of Aluminium and Stainless Steel
  • Having a concise range of strips available in many widths, thicknesses and colours means that the correct product can be supplied for every application
  • Assembly and installation of Flexshield strip curtains are very simple and requires only basic tools
  • Light weight and of strong construction
  • PVC strips creates clear swing doors which means that natural lighting is achieved and visibility is maintained which increases safety
  • Maintenance free pivot points and no floor fixings

Flexshield PVC strip curtains and doors for a range of applications
Personnel, Trolleys and Forklifts simply pass through the strip curtains and the flexible plastic strips fall back into place creating the required barrier. Other applications include:

  • Noise Barriers
  • Dust Control
  • Smoke or Fume Control
  • Cross Contamination Prevention
  • Wash Bay Screens
  • Swarf Control
  • Welding Screens
  • Controlled Environments
  • Weather Protection
  • Airflow Control
  • Bird or Insect Control
  • Cool Rooms and Freezers

PVC strips from Flexshield provide easy installation. The PVC strip curtains are supplied pre-assembled and ready to hang (for all Strip Doors 2m Wide and under) or flat packed on a timber protection skid as a kit form product.

Flexshield PVC swing doors are available complete as a kit form, supplied in a timber protection crate along with concise installation instructions.

Contact
Display AddressDrayton, QLD

40 Sowden Street

1300 799 969
