PVC Strip Curtains and PVC Swing Doors from Flexshield Pty Ltd
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2010
Flexshield PVC strips can be used for curtains and doors that provides a flexible barrier while still allowing for 100% access
Overview
Flexible PVC Strips for Curtains and Doors
- PVC Strip Doors are very effective at creating controlled environments and screening off workshop hazards
- Using Flexshield’s PVC strips for door and curtain applications means companies can create safe, efficient and organised workplaces
- Manufactured using only the best materials available
- The mounting components are non corrosive, being of Aluminium and Stainless Steel
- Having a concise range of strips available in many widths, thicknesses and colours means that the correct product can be supplied for every application
- Assembly and installation of Flexshield strip curtains are very simple and requires only basic tools
- Light weight and of strong construction
- PVC strips creates clear swing doors which means that natural lighting is achieved and visibility is maintained which increases safety
- Maintenance free pivot points and no floor fixings
Flexshield PVC strip curtains and doors for a range of applications
Personnel, Trolleys and Forklifts simply pass through the strip curtains and the flexible plastic strips fall back into place creating the required barrier. Other applications include:
- Noise Barriers
- Dust Control
- Smoke or Fume Control
- Cross Contamination Prevention
- Wash Bay Screens
- Swarf Control
- Welding Screens
- Controlled Environments
- Weather Protection
- Airflow Control
- Bird or Insect Control
- Cool Rooms and Freezers
PVC strips from Flexshield provide easy installation. The PVC strip curtains are supplied pre-assembled and ready to hang (for all Strip Doors 2m Wide and under) or flat packed on a timber protection skid as a kit form product.
Flexshield PVC swing doors are available complete as a kit form, supplied in a timber protection crate along with concise installation instructions.