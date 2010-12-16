PVC Strip Curtains and PVC Swing Doors from Flexshield Pty Ltd

Flexible PVC Strips for Curtains and Doors

PVC Strip Doors are very effective at creating controlled environments and screening off workshop hazards

Using Flexshield’s PVC strips for door and curtain applications means companies can create safe, efficient and organised workplaces

Manufactured using only the best materials available

The mounting components are non corrosive, being of Aluminium and Stainless Steel

Having a concise range of strips available in many widths, thicknesses and colours means that the correct product can be supplied for every application

Assembly and installation of Flexshield strip curtains are very simple and requires only basic tools

Light weight and of strong construction

PVC strips creates clear swing doors which means that natural lighting is achieved and visibility is maintained which increases safety

Maintenance free pivot points and no floor fixings

Flexshield’s range of plastic (PVC) strips are available in a variety of colours and thickness. These PVC strips can be custom made and are effective in controlling industrial workshop hazards.

Flexshield PVC strip curtains and doors for a range of applications

Personnel, Trolleys and Forklifts simply pass through the strip curtains and the flexible plastic strips fall back into place creating the required barrier. Other applications include:

Noise Barriers

Dust Control

Smoke or Fume Control

Cross Contamination Prevention

Wash Bay Screens

Swarf Control

Welding Screens

Controlled Environments

Weather Protection

Airflow Control

Bird or Insect Control

Cool Rooms and Freezers

PVC strips from Flexshield provide easy installation. The PVC strip curtains are supplied pre-assembled and ready to hang (for all Strip Doors 2m Wide and under) or flat packed on a timber protection skid as a kit form product.



Flexshield PVC swing doors are available complete as a kit form, supplied in a timber protection crate along with concise installation instructions.