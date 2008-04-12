PVC Custom Made Blinds from Pattons Awnings

Low Maintenance PVC Blinds

Minimal maintenance required with long lasting performance

Simple rope system roll operation

Suited to exposed marine environments

Clear PVC blinds are custom manufactured in virtually any colour trim to complement or emphasis your space

Pattons Awnings for Any Space

Commercial-Inch café (Monavale)

Wharf Restaurant (Walsh Bay)

Residential- Balcony BBQ area (Mosman)

Outdoor dinning area (Roseville)

Marine- SY ENA (Berrys Bay)

Clear PVC blinds complement any exterior, creating a sealed space and introduce light without compromising your view or street exposure.Home owners and cafés use Pattons Awnings clear PVC blinds to appreciate the garden or view regardless of the weather, creating a flow from indoors to outdoors.The addition of Pattons clear PVC blinds facilitates the ability to accommodate everyone in a weatherproof environment. Pattons Blinds include these benefits:PVC custom made blinds are ideal for residential outdoor living areas and commercial applications including restaurants, clubs, pubs and cafes.Pattons products can be installed during construction or on existing homes and commercial buildings.