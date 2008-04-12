PVC Custom Made Blinds from Pattons Awnings
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Customised clear PVC blinds are long wearing, easy to operate and look after. Useful as café blinds, hotel blinds and club blinds.
Overview
Description
Clear PVC blinds complement any exterior, creating a sealed space and introduce light without compromising your view or street exposure.
Home owners and cafés use Pattons Awnings clear PVC blinds to appreciate the garden or view regardless of the weather, creating a flow from indoors to outdoors.
Low Maintenance PVC Blinds
The addition of Pattons clear PVC blinds facilitates the ability to accommodate everyone in a weatherproof environment. Pattons Blinds include these benefits:
Pattons Awnings for Any Space
Home owners and cafés use Pattons Awnings clear PVC blinds to appreciate the garden or view regardless of the weather, creating a flow from indoors to outdoors.
Low Maintenance PVC Blinds
The addition of Pattons clear PVC blinds facilitates the ability to accommodate everyone in a weatherproof environment. Pattons Blinds include these benefits:
- Minimal maintenance required with long lasting performance
- Simple rope system roll operation
- Suited to exposed marine environments
- Clear PVC blinds are custom manufactured in virtually any colour trim to complement or emphasis your space
Pattons Awnings for Any Space
- Commercial-Inch café (Monavale)
- Wharf Restaurant (Walsh Bay)
- Residential- Balcony BBQ area (Mosman)
- Outdoor dinning area (Roseville)
- Marine- SY ENA (Berrys Bay)