PUDA residential apartment bathroom solutions

PUDA pre-fabricated bathroom solutions are engineered for people who believe that the world of construction must change for a sustainable future. We are the only company in Australasia that can produce high quality, flat packed pre-fabricated bathrooms to your specific design and project requirements.

With a 28 year history and more than 100,000 bathroom units delivered world-wide, our proven advanced technology is at the forefront of cutting edge design, precision and quality backed by a 10 year waterproofing guarantee. PUDA bathrooms are engineered to exacting standards which are flexible, efficient and beautiful. They are intended to suit any high volumetric construction and building type; and any company who is committed to greater efficiencies, their environmental footprint and who want to forge a new benchmark on their projects.