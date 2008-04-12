PILA Group Flagpoles, Banner Poles, Light Poles, Sports Goal Posts

Applications:

PILA group is recognised as an Australian market leader in Streetscape and Sports Equipment products including flag poles, banner poles, light poles, communication poles and sports goal posts for all codes. With a reputation for innovative, high quality products and superior client service, PILA group delivers solutions to give the best possible project outcome in terms of design and functionality.



Our product range includes: Flag poles in Tapered Fibreglass, Banner poles in fibreglass, Light Poles in Tapered Fibreglass, Communication Poles in Fibreglass, Union Goal Posts in Tapered Fibreglass, League Goal Posts in Tapered Fibreglass, AFL Goal Posts in Tapered Fibreglass, Soccer Goal Posts in Untapered Aluminium, Portable Soccer Goal Posts in Untapered Aluminium, Combination League/Union/Soccer Posts.



Recent Projects:

PILA group's products are engineered, designed and manufactured using the very latest design technology and materials with a range of styles, finishes and configurations to produce individual solutions for each project. We supply Australia wide to a broad range of market sectors including government, councils, clubs, schools, hotels, industry re-sellers and private individuals. PILA group has been involved in many major Australian projects including:

Museum of Contemporary Arts NSW

Australian Rugby Legue (ARL) NSW

Holroyd City Council NSW

Mercedes-Benz Brisbane QLD

Caboolture Shire Council QLD

Lend Lease Australia Wide

Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club NSW

Fantastic Furniture QLD

Centro Properties Australia Wide

BMD Conctructions North QLD

Melco Mitre 10 QLD

Victoria Park Bowls Club QLD

Baden Powell Scout Centre NSW

Baulderstone & Hornibrook Christmas Is.

McDonalds Australia Australia Wide

EKKA Showgrounds Brisbane QLD

QBuild QLD

Newport Arms Hotel NSW

Casey City Council VIC

Salvation Army ACT

Northern Health VIC

Hervey Bay RSL QLD

Central QLD University QLD

Nambucca Heads RSL NSW

Seafearers Centre Port Headland WA

Bowen Bowls Club QLD

PILA group is also Australia's leading supplier of flagpoles to school's Australia Wide for the Government's Flag poles for Schools program and is recognised as a valued contributor to the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Colours and Finishes:

A range of styles, finishes and configurations to produce individual solutions for each project.



General Advantages:

PILA group specialises in concially tapered fibreglass tube which is non-conductive, durable, lightweight and very aesthetically pleasing. PILA group® is the only manufacturer of specialised fibreglass tube technology in Australia, ensuring our clients receive the most advanced products on the market and in-line with current world trends and standards, while our competitors only supply old technology in aluminium that is easily damaged or expensive stainless steel.