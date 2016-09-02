PALSUN flat solid polycarbonate sheet combines ultra-high impact resistance with clarity, making it the material of choice for demanding applications.

The product is virtually unbreakable, yet it is as transparent as glass at less than half the weight.

PALSUN can be cold bent and easily fabricated and formed, making it ideal for barrel vault roofing, skylights, architectural roofing and glazing.

Clear, translucent and opaque PALSUN sheets are also ideal as machine guards, sound barriers, anti-vandal and safety glazing. PALSUN Diffuser and LB sheets are extensively used in durable light boxes.

Main benefits:

High impact resistance - virtually unbreakable

High clarity and light transmission

Weather and UV resistant

Wide service temperature range

Blocks harmful UV radiation

Good acoustical insulation

Lightweight

Easy to handle and install

Versatile, formable, and machinable

Suitable applications: