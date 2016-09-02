Logo
PALSUN® flat solid polycarbonate sheet
PALSUN® flat solid polycarbonate sheet

Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016

PALSUN flat solid polycarbonate sheet combines ultra-high impact resistance with clarity, making it the material of choice for demanding applications.

Overview
Description

PALSUN flat solid polycarbonate sheet combines ultra-high impact resistance with clarity, making it the material of choice for demanding applications.

The product is virtually unbreakable, yet it is as transparent as glass at less than half the weight.

PALSUN can be cold bent and easily fabricated and formed, making it ideal for barrel vault roofing, skylights, architectural roofing and glazing.

Clear, translucent and opaque PALSUN sheets are also ideal as machine guards, sound barriers, anti-vandal and safety glazing. PALSUN Diffuser and LB sheets are extensively used in durable light boxes.

Main benefits:

  • High impact resistance - virtually unbreakable
  • High clarity and light transmission
  • Weather and UV resistant
  • Wide service temperature range
  • Blocks harmful UV radiation
  • Good acoustical insulation
  • Lightweight
  • Easy to handle and install
  • Versatile, formable, and machinable

Suitable applications:

  • Transparent acoustic barriers
  • Sport venues
  • Skylights
  • Shopping centres
  • Covered walkways
  • Sun rooms and conservatories
  • Pergolas and covered patios
  • Safety glazing, machine guards
  • Bus stops and telephone booth
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Display media guide

388.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palram Trans acoustic barriers

4.71 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palsun brochure

2.71 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palsun flyer

298.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palsun data sheet

137.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palsun technical guide

1.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palsun warranty

201.53 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palsun UV2 data sheet

143.38 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
