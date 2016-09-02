PALSUN® flat solid polycarbonate sheet
Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016
PALSUN flat solid polycarbonate sheet combines ultra-high impact resistance with clarity, making it the material of choice for demanding applications.
Overview
The product is virtually unbreakable, yet it is as transparent as glass at less than half the weight.
PALSUN can be cold bent and easily fabricated and formed, making it ideal for barrel vault roofing, skylights, architectural roofing and glazing.
Clear, translucent and opaque PALSUN sheets are also ideal as machine guards, sound barriers, anti-vandal and safety glazing. PALSUN Diffuser and LB sheets are extensively used in durable light boxes.
Main benefits:
- High impact resistance - virtually unbreakable
- High clarity and light transmission
- Weather and UV resistant
- Wide service temperature range
- Blocks harmful UV radiation
- Good acoustical insulation
- Lightweight
- Easy to handle and install
- Versatile, formable, and machinable
Suitable applications:
- Transparent acoustic barriers
- Sport venues
- Skylights
- Shopping centres
- Covered walkways
- Sun rooms and conservatories
- Pergolas and covered patios
- Safety glazing, machine guards
- Bus stops and telephone booth
Downloads
Display media guide
388.65 KB
Palram Trans acoustic barriers
4.71 MB
Palsun brochure
2.71 MB
Palsun flyer
298.92 KB
Palsun data sheet
137.88 KB
Palsun technical guide
1.11 MB
Palsun warranty
201.53 KB
Palsun UV2 data sheet
143.38 KB