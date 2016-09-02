Logo
Supplier Image
Palram Australia
PALOPAQUE� thermoformed air vents - Israel
Thermofored PALOPAQUE� in cosmetics P.O.P - Israel
PALOPAQUE� shelves in cosmetics P.O.P - Israel
PALOPAQUE� thermoformed train cart lining - Russia
PALOPAQUE™ flat opaque PVC sheet

Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016

Overview
Description

PALOPAQUE is a flat UV-stabilised PVC sheet that is easily formed and fabricated, making it ideal for a wide variety of applications.

PALOPAQUE makes an excellent printing substrate for the advertising and signage industries and is suitable for digital or traditional printing. Breakthrough HYG technology adds active sanitation action for hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

Main benefits:

  • Excellent chemical resistance
  • High impact strength
  • Easily fabricated and formed
  • High fire rating: self-extinguishing
  • Glossy, Matt Hair-Cell or surfaces
  • High electrical and thermal insulation
  • Easily fabricated
  • Non-toxic
  • Available as a complete cladding system
  • PALOPAQUE HYG: Active hygiene
  • PALOPAQUE SF: Low static charge

Suitable applications:

  • Wall cladding
  • Advertising and signage
  • Applications in chemical plants
  • Sterile surfaces
  • Air ducts
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Display media guide

388.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palopaque flyer

462.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palopaque colour palette

867.33 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
