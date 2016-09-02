PALOPAQUE™ flat opaque PVC sheet

PALOPAQUE is a flat UV-stabilised PVC sheet that is easily formed and fabricated, making it ideal for a wide variety of applications.

PALOPAQUE makes an excellent printing substrate for the advertising and signage industries and is suitable for digital or traditional printing. Breakthrough HYG technology adds active sanitation action for hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

Main benefits:

Excellent chemical resistance

High impact strength

Easily fabricated and formed

High fire rating: self-extinguishing

Glossy, Matt Hair-Cell or surfaces

High electrical and thermal insulation

Non-toxic

Available as a complete cladding system

PALOPAQUE HYG: Active hygiene

PALOPAQUE SF: Low static charge

Suitable applications: