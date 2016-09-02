PALOPAQUE™ flat opaque PVC sheet
PALOPAQUE is a flat UV-stabilised PVC sheet that is easily formed and fabricated, making it ideal for a wide variety of applications.
Overview
Description
PALOPAQUE makes an excellent printing substrate for the advertising and signage industries and is suitable for digital or traditional printing. Breakthrough HYG technology adds active sanitation action for hospitals, clinics and laboratories.
Main benefits:
- Excellent chemical resistance
- High impact strength
- Easily fabricated and formed
- High fire rating: self-extinguishing
- Glossy, Matt Hair-Cell or surfaces
- High electrical and thermal insulation
- Non-toxic
- Available as a complete cladding system
- PALOPAQUE HYG: Active hygiene
- PALOPAQUE SF: Low static charge
Suitable applications:
- Wall cladding
- Advertising and signage
- Applications in chemical plants
- Sterile surfaces
- Air ducts