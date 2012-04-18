Ozone Generators for the Hospitality Industry from Oxyzone
Last Updated on 18 Apr 2012
The Silver Hospitality range from Oxyzone provide an environmentally friendly, chemical free, high-tech housekeeping aid for busy hospitality providers.
Overview
Description
Quick and eazy to use ozone generators
- Ozone is generated from oxygen in the air by the use of UV lamps operating at a precise wavelength of light
- Electronic ballasts are used for maximum performance and reliability
- Lamps are rated at over 6000 hours of operation (approx. 3 years) with replacement lamps readily available
- Available in single and double lamp version for large apartments and function rooms
- Countdown timer allows you to set and forget
- Hotels, motels, clubs and bars
- Caravan and tourist parks
- Nursing homes
- Restaurants, kitchens and food preparation
- Fitness centres and physiotherapy