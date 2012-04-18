Ozone Generators for the Hospitality Industry from Oxyzone

Quick and eazy to use ozone generators

Ozone is generated from oxygen in the air by the use of UV lamps operating at a precise wavelength of light

Electronic ballasts are used for maximum performance and reliability

Lamps are rated at over 6000 hours of operation (approx. 3 years) with replacement lamps readily available

Available in single and double lamp version for large apartments and function rooms

Countdown timer allows you to set and forget

Ozone generators for a range of commercial applications

Hotels, motels, clubs and bars

Caravan and tourist parks

Nursing homes

Restaurants, kitchens and food preparation

Fitness centres and physiotherapy

The Silver Hospitality range from Oxyzone provide an environmentally friendly, chemical free, high-tech housekeeping aid for busy hospitality providers.Remove odours from drying carpets, freshly painted rooms, covered rubbish areas and from rooms that have been subject to trauma or sickness. The S10 Silver Hospitality range provides a highly versatile tool that you can depend on.