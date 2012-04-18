Ozone Generators for the Hospitality Industry from Oxyzone

Logo
Silver Hospitality ozone generators from Oxyzone
Last Updated on 18 Apr 2012

The Silver Hospitality range from Oxyzone provide an environmentally friendly, chemical free, high-tech housekeeping aid for busy hospitality providers.

Overview
Description
The Silver Hospitality range from Oxyzone provide an environmentally friendly, chemical free, high-tech housekeeping aid for busy hospitality providers.

Quick and eazy to use ozone generators
  • Ozone is generated from oxygen in the air by the use of UV lamps operating at a precise wavelength of light
  • Electronic ballasts are used for maximum performance and reliability
  • Lamps are rated at over 6000 hours of operation (approx. 3 years) with replacement lamps readily available
  • Available in single and double lamp version for large apartments and function rooms
  • Countdown timer allows you to set and forget
Ozone generators for a range of commercial applications
  • Hotels, motels, clubs and bars
  • Caravan and tourist parks
  • Nursing homes
  • Restaurants, kitchens and food preparation
  • Fitness centres and physiotherapy
Remove odours from drying carpets, freshly painted rooms, covered rubbish areas and from rooms that have been subject to trauma or sickness. The S10 Silver Hospitality range provides a highly versatile tool that you can depend on.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Oxyzone Silver Hospitality Brochure

412.07 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouthaindale, NSW

Unit 4, 5 Ketch Close ,

02 4341 5858
