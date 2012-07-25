Oxygen and ozone generators from Oxyzone

Oxygen and ozone generators and monitors

Oxygen generators – Oxyzone carry the AirSep range of self-contained oxygen generators. Equipped with their own air compressors, they require no special installation. The Airsep is simply connected to the oxygen distribution system and electrical power and is set for oxygen delivery flow

– Oxyzone ozone generators are an environmentally friendly, chemical free solution for many sanitising applications. Stylish, functional and practical, these ozone generators are also made and developed in Australia Ozone/oxygen monitors and accessories – Oxyzone provide a range of monitors for the measurement of ozone in air or water as well as the measurement of oxygen from a range of well know brands including Aeroqual, Teledyne and Mazzei

Oxygen and ozone generators for a range of applications

Hospitality, residential and health

Retail and commercial

Horticulture and farming

Water and waste water processing

Oxyzone provide a range of oxygen and ozone generators to suit a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial applications.The Oxyzone range includes:Oxyzone can provide oxygen and ozone solutions for:Oxyzone have been providing ozone generators to the Australian market for over 10 years, and with over 25 years experience in electronic manufacturing can provide a safe and reliable solution for oxygen and ozone generators.