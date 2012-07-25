Oxygen and Ozone Generators from Oxyzone
Last Updated on 25 Jul 2012
Oxyzone provide oxygen and ozone generators for retail, commercial and industrial applications
Overview
Description
Oxyzone provide a range of oxygen and ozone generators to suit a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial applications.
Oxygen and ozone generators and monitors
The Oxyzone range includes:
Oxyzone can provide oxygen and ozone solutions for:
- Oxygen generators – Oxyzone carry the AirSep range of self-contained oxygen generators. Equipped with their own air compressors, they require no special installation. The Airsep is simply connected to the oxygen distribution system and electrical power and is set for oxygen delivery flow
- Ozone generators – Oxyzone ozone generators are an environmentally friendly, chemical free solution for many sanitising applications. Stylish, functional and practical, these ozone generators are also made and developed in Australia
- Ozone/oxygen monitors and accessories – Oxyzone provide a range of monitors for the measurement of ozone in air or water as well as the measurement of oxygen from a range of well know brands including Aeroqual, Teledyne and Mazzei
- Hospitality, residential and health
- Retail and commercial
- Horticulture and farming
- Water and waste water processing