Overlap Style Flexible PVC Strip Doors from M.T.I. Qualos
MTI 'See-Thru' Strip Doors are economical and ideal for commercial, industrial, residential or light traffic door opening areas
Overview
Description
The MTI 'See-Thru' Strip Doors is an economical solution to barrier or temperature control problems in shops, factories, warehouses, food processing plants, meat works, cool rooms and freezer room.
Available in clear or coloured flexible PVC, these overlap style strip doors also provide protection from dust and drafts.
Economical and hygienic solution to door opening
- Features an adjustable mounting system for ease of installation
- Removable swing-free clamps
- Greatly reduce noise with the PVC material
- Can withstand temperature ranges up to 50ºC (normal grade) and -45ºC (freezer grade)
Select the right PVC Strip Door for your next door opening application
- Extra light duty: Shopfronts, Residential
- Light duty: Pedestrian and light traffic areas
- Medium duty: Commercial and industrial
- Heavy duty: Heavy industrial
MTI 'See-Thru' Strip Doors in Clear or Coloured Flexible PVC material are warranted to be free of any defects in workmanship and materials under normal use for up to 12 months.
