Overlap Style Flexible PVC Strip Doors from M.T.I. Qualos

Economical and hygienic solution to door opening

Features an adjustable mounting system for ease of installation

Removable swing-free clamps

Greatly reduce noise with the PVC material

Can withstand temperature ranges up to 50ºC (normal grade) and -45ºC (freezer grade)

Select the right PVC Strip Door for your next door opening application

Extra light duty: Shopfronts, Residential

Commercial and industrial Heavy duty: Heavy industrial

MTI 'See-Thru' Strip Doors in Clear or Coloured Flexible PVC material are warranted to be free of any defects in workmanship and materials under normal use for up to 12 months.



The MTI 'See-Thru' Strip Doors is an economical solution to barrier or temperature control problems in shops, factories, warehouses, food processing plants, meat works, cool rooms and freezer room.Available in clear or coloured flexible PVC, these overlap style strip doors also provide protection from dust and drafts.