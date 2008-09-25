Over Bonnet Storage Systems - The Box Thing from Apartment Storage Systems
Last Updated on 25 Sep 2008
Over bonnet storage systems are perfect car parking storage solutions that are placed over your bonnet without sacrificing car park space.
Overview
Description
The Box Thing has been designed to help overcome storage problems in a way that satisfies the various requirements of developer, on site manager, occupier and Body Corporate.
Car parking storage solutions
The Box Thing over bonnet storage systems are placed at the head of a car space so that the intended vehicle can retain its usual park. The units are:
- Free standing and very stable. This means it is ideally suited to ‘open area’ car spaces, as well as those adjacent to garage walls.
- It also means that there is no potentially damaging attachment to common property.
- When placed in the ‘open area’ such as the centre of your car park, the Box Thing helps delineate the car spaces. They can be placed back to back or applied as a continuous application.
- The unit fits wholly within the designated car area and does not intrude on any other designated or common area nor do they affect access to neighbouring vehicles.
- The leg / stand height is adjustable, which means all variation in floor levels , and all car sizes can be accommodated.
- The powder coated aluminium and plastic storage systems are specially manufactured to resist corrosion from a salt laden coastal environment, and retain its good, clean, and tidy looks indefinitely.
- Installers always ensure that access to or operation of service and safety fittings/devices (such as sprinkler heads, electrical panels, and ventilation systems) is not compromised.
- Storage is gained without loss of valuable car space
Created more storage space
- Modular Construction Versatile in size and shape
- Non-Corrosive All aluminium construction
- Capacity is variable because of modular construction
- Strong hold up to 800kg
- Powder coat Finish
- Suitable for harsh sea-side environment
- Combination of door options
- Stand heights to suit all vehicles - Sports, sedan, and 4wd
- No loss of valuable car space
- Lockable Secure at two points
- Water resistant
- Vermin proof
- Dust proof
- Fire resistant
- Shelving available
- Installation by supplier included