Outsmart the summer heat and the winter cold with EnerLogic Window Films from High Performance Window Films.

Revolutionary Glass Window Films



Enerlogic window films provide insulation and increase your energy efficiency ratings

Transforms single glazed thermal performance to that of double glazed units and double glazed thermal performance to that of triple glazed glass, meaning your windows become better insulated and more energy efficient

Comes with a 10 year commercial and residential warranty

Only sold and installed by tested, accredited and registered technicians

Award winning Product Innovation

EnerLogic Window Films are an innovative and highly advanced new glass window film designed for retrofit application to buildings and homes.EnerLogic Window Films allow all the efficiencies of a glazing upgrade, to either a single glazed window or a clear double glazed unit, and without the expense, inconvenience and environmental impact that window replacement has.EnerLogic Window Film actually transforms poorly insulating windows into high energy-efficient windows. When professionally applied, EnerLogic Window Film has an average annual insulation improvement of 92% compared to the same glass without EnerLogic applied.EnerLogic 35 – for hot climatesEnerLogic 70 – for cool climatesUnlike standard solar and low-E window films, which produce savings only during the hot or warm seasons when cooling is required, EnerLogic is an all-season, low emissivity (Low-E) film that produces savings in both cooling and heating seasons in fact, all year round.High Performance Window Films Enerlogic Window Film is a simple, long term way of reducing your carbon footprint cost effectively.Recently awarded the 2012 Australia Business Award for Product Innovation, EnerLogic is the leader in it’s category be that in the window film and/or glass coating industry. There is nothing else like EnerLogic energy efficient window films.With it’s low cost, high return technology and reduce annual energy consumption, EnerLogic is way ahead of standard window films. It has made them virtually redundant.