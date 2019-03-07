Outdure ResortDeck®
All Outdure products are designed, developed & selected with an emphasis on style, durability & easy maintenance. ResortDeck with 4th Generation UltraShield technology combines the natural beauty & matte finish of a freshly oiled hardwood timber deck with the added benefits of being extremely durable, virtually colourfast, dimensionally stable & easy to maintain.
Overview
ResortDeck® – High Performance 4G Capped Decking
The board core is made from 95% recyclable materials including highly density polyethylene & wood fibres. The co-extruded polymer shield completely encapsulates the board in an impermeable layer of protection that makes the boards impervious to moisture, gives superior UV protection + scratch, fade & mould resistance.
ResortDeck boards are splinter-free, do not leech & the need for staining, oiling & painting is eliminated. The subtle colour variation is the result of a colourmix technology making every board unique. The 2800mm length boards are efficient for transportation & help combat expansion & contraction. The staggered, ‘rustic’ board layout is visually pleasing, as breaker boards are generally not required.
Available in six natural colours & finishes to complement all styles of architecture from modern to classic. The boards are available in solid & hollow profiles suitable for commercial & residential applications.
Installation Options
ResortDeck can be installed on a traditional timber sub-frame with hidden fastenings or, on Outdure’s QwickBuild modular framing system.
QwickBuild has been developed as a specialist solution for low height decking, tile & turf installations over waterproof membranes, soil, concrete slabs & existing tiles or pavers. QwickBuild is a lightweight, low profile, height-adjustable structural framework for low height applications from 40mm – over 1000mm. Designed to support decking, exterior tiles & synthetic turf ranges using hidden interlocking fastenings. The made to measure prefabricated frames are manufactured from corrosion resistant marine-grade, anodized, structural aluminium joists & bearers – resulting in a perfectly straight, rigid and stable structure. Traditional timber frames are replaced with lightweight durable pre-made frames. The long-span framing system results in fewer footings, significantly reducing installation time on site. QwickBuild also enables the construction of decks with seamless internal & external floor levels that are of complexity, including: stairs, seats, screens & curves, that are freestanding with minimal bracing elements. Outdure provides a customised design service for all projects including technical advice, concept designs & final detailed structure design & installation details.
ResortDeck Specifications:
- Dimensions (mm)
Perfect lengths
138(w)x23(h)x2800(l)
138(w)x23(h)x4800(l)
- Solid & hollow /
Commercial & residential profiles
- Double-sided Finish:
Classic / Brushed
Trim Board (mm):
- 180(w)x15(h)x2800(l)
- Hidden Accessories:
Ranges of fasteners + patented QwickClips
- SS304 / Nylon FRP
QwickGrates:
- 138(w)x23(h)x2800(l)mm
(Same as ResortDeck)
Marine-grade, anodized structural aluminium
Black powder-coated or ‘silver’ finish
Features & Benefits:
- Matte Surface
- Moisture Resistant
- Durability
- UV Resistant
- Stain Resistant
- Scratch Resistant
- Splinter-free
- Non-slip P2
- Nail-free
- Recycled Core
- BAL 29 Fire Rating
- Hidden Fasteners
- Termite & Pest Proof
- 6 Versatile Colours
- Easy Care
- 10 Year Warranty
Integrate ResortDeck with tiles &/or turf to create the ultimate exterior space
Select from Outdure’s contemporary range of surfaces or speak to a consultant about how other surfaces can be supported by QwickBuild.
Exterior Structural Tile Ranges
Simple, efficient installation using QwickBuild framework for a level, stable result. The Outdure full body vitrified porcelain tiles have pigment through the entire thickness to protect against discolouring, fading & scratches. Ideal for high traffic zones, the tiles are structurally engineered with excellent rigidity for high resistance to breaking load & stress. All tiles have a commercial anti-slip rating of R11 with a soft edge that feel great underfoot, plus are resistant to frosts, chemicals & staining.
UltraPlush Turf
Easily integrated with the QwickBuild baseboard – Outdure’s UltraPlush is ideal for lush, green spaces. Synthetic turf is a smart, durable option for maximizing the use of exterior spaces during all seasons. The range is easy care + has high UV & moisture resistance. Soft underfoot, safe for children & pets: lead-free, no heavy metals or harmful chemicals + prickle/bindi-free. Use with UltraPlush Underlay for playgrounds. Unlike grass, synthetic turf is pesticide & fertiliser-free, plus it is recyclable, making it an environmentally friendly choice.