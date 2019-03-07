Logo
Detailed image of outdoor decking on stairs
Detailed image of Outdure decking and tiles
Modern residential home using Outdure ResortDeck in living area and outdoor deck
Outdure decking system on outdoor stairs
Outdure ResortDeck®

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2019

All Outdure products are designed, developed & selected with an emphasis on style, durability & easy maintenance. ResortDeck with 4th Generation UltraShield technology combines the natural beauty & matte finish of a freshly oiled hardwood timber deck with the added benefits of being extremely durable, virtually colourfast, dimensionally stable & easy to maintain.

Overview
Description

ResortDeck® – High Performance 4G Capped Decking

All Outdure products are designed, developed & selected with an emphasis on style, durability & easy maintenance. ResortDeck with 4th Generation UltraShield technology combines the natural beauty & matte finish of a freshly oiled hardwood timber deck with the added benefits of being extremely durable, virtually colourfast, dimensionally stable & easy to maintain.

The board core is made from 95% recyclable materials including highly density polyethylene & wood fibres. The co-extruded polymer shield completely encapsulates the board in an impermeable layer of protection that makes the boards impervious to moisture, gives superior UV protection + scratch, fade & mould resistance.

ResortDeck boards are splinter-free, do not leech & the need for staining, oiling & painting is eliminated. The subtle colour variation is the result of a colourmix technology making every board unique. The 2800mm length boards are efficient for transportation & help combat expansion & contraction. The staggered, ‘rustic’ board layout is visually pleasing, as breaker boards are generally not required.

Available in six natural colours & finishes to complement all styles of architecture from modern to classic. The boards are available in solid & hollow profiles suitable for commercial & residential applications.

Installation Options

ResortDeck can be installed on a traditional timber sub-frame with hidden fastenings or, on Outdure’s QwickBuild modular framing system.

QwickBuild has been developed as a specialist solution for low height decking, tile & turf installations over waterproof membranes, soil, concrete slabs & existing tiles or pavers. QwickBuild is a lightweight, low profile, height-adjustable structural framework for low height applications from 40mm – over 1000mm. Designed to support decking, exterior tiles & synthetic turf ranges using hidden interlocking fastenings. The made to measure prefabricated frames are manufactured from corrosion resistant marine-grade, anodized, structural aluminium joists & bearers – resulting in a perfectly straight, rigid and stable structure. Traditional timber frames are replaced with lightweight durable pre-made frames. The long-span framing system results in fewer footings, significantly reducing installation time on site. QwickBuild also enables the construction of decks with seamless internal & external floor levels that are of complexity, including: stairs, seats, screens & curves, that are freestanding with minimal bracing elements. Outdure provides a customised design service for all projects including technical advice, concept designs & final detailed structure design & installation details.

ResortDeck Specifications:

  • Dimensions (mm)
    Perfect lengths
    138(w)x23(h)x2800(l)
    138(w)x23(h)x4800(l)
  • Solid & hollow /
    Commercial & residential profiles
  • Double-sided Finish:
    Classic / Brushed

Trim Board (mm):

  • 180(w)x15(h)x2800(l)
  • Hidden Accessories:
    Ranges of fasteners + patented QwickClips
  • SS304 / Nylon FRP

QwickGrates:

  • 138(w)x23(h)x2800(l)mm
    (Same as ResortDeck)
    Marine-grade, anodized structural aluminium
    Black powder-coated or ‘silver’ finish

Features & Benefits:

  • Matte Surface
  • Moisture Resistant
  • Durability
  • UV Resistant
  • Stain Resistant
  • Scratch Resistant
  • Splinter-free
  • Non-slip P2
  • Nail-free
  • Recycled Core
  • BAL 29 Fire Rating
  • Hidden Fasteners
  • Termite & Pest Proof
  • 6 Versatile Colours
  • Easy Care
  • 10 Year Warranty

Integrate ResortDeck with tiles &/or turf to create the ultimate exterior space

Select from Outdure’s contemporary range of surfaces or speak to a consultant about how other surfaces can be supported by QwickBuild.

Exterior Structural Tile Ranges

Simple, efficient installation using QwickBuild framework for a level, stable result. The Outdure full body vitrified porcelain tiles have pigment through the entire thickness to protect against discolouring, fading & scratches. Ideal for high traffic zones, the tiles are structurally engineered with excellent rigidity for high resistance to breaking load & stress. All tiles have a commercial anti-slip rating of R11 with a soft edge that feel great underfoot, plus are resistant to frosts, chemicals & staining.

UltraPlush Turf

Easily integrated with the QwickBuild baseboard – Outdure’s UltraPlush is ideal for lush, green spaces. Synthetic turf is a smart, durable option for maximizing the use of exterior spaces during all seasons. The range is easy care + has high UV & moisture resistance. Soft underfoot, safe for children & pets: lead-free, no heavy metals or harmful chemicals + prickle/bindi-free. Use with UltraPlush Underlay for playgrounds. Unlike grass, synthetic turf is pesticide & fertiliser-free, plus it is recyclable, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

936.69 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

22/112 McEvoy Street

02 9098 8250
