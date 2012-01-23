Outdoor and Landscape Lighting by Hunza

High quality outdoor and landscape lighting



Superior energy efficiency

Excellent thermal management

Exceptionally long life

Ease of installation

Outdoor LED lighting for a range of applications

Ground

Deck

Pole

Wall

Ceiling

Tree mounting

Inground and recessed

Step

Underwater and marine lighting

Hunza provide outdoor and landscape lighting solutions, using the latest in LED technology.Harnessing the latest in LED technology, Hunza’s first-class luminaires offer:Hunza offers a wide range of outdoor and landscape lighting solutions for:

Quick and easy installation

A key feature of HUNZA recessed luminaires is the innovative canister mounting system, which ensures quick and easy installation while maintaining a smooth, low profile appearance with no visible mounting screws. Available for the entire range of Hunza LED lighting, with a versatile choice of mounting options for all concrete, stone and wood surfaces.



Handcrafted in New Zealand, using only the finest materials and precision CNC machining, Hunza’s luminaires are engineered to match expectations with reality.



Machined from either a choice of 10mm solid aluminium with a UV stable powder coated finish, solid copper or 316 stainless steel, Hunza luminaires provide an ideal and cost effective lighting solution for your outdoor and landscape needs.



