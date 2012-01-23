Outdoor and Landscape Lighting by Hunza
Last Updated on 23 Jan 2012
Hunza provide outdoor and landscape lighting solutions, using the latest in LED technology.
Overview
High quality outdoor and landscape lighting
Harnessing the latest in LED technology, Hunza’s first-class luminaires offer:
- Superior energy efficiency
- Excellent thermal management
- Exceptionally long life
- Ease of installation
Hunza offers a wide range of outdoor and landscape lighting solutions for:
- Ground
- Deck
- Pole
- Wall
- Ceiling
- Tree mounting
- Inground and recessed
- Step
- Underwater and marine lighting
Quick and easy installation
A key feature of HUNZA recessed luminaires is the innovative canister mounting system, which ensures quick and easy installation while maintaining a smooth, low profile appearance with no visible mounting screws. Available for the entire range of Hunza LED lighting, with a versatile choice of mounting options for all concrete, stone and wood surfaces.
Handcrafted in New Zealand, using only the finest materials and precision CNC machining, Hunza’s luminaires are engineered to match expectations with reality.
Machined from either a choice of 10mm solid aluminium with a UV stable powder coated finish, solid copper or 316 stainless steel, Hunza luminaires provide an ideal and cost effective lighting solution for your outdoor and landscape needs.