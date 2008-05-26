Outdoor and Garden LED Lighting from Limelight Illuminations

LED Lighting SpecialistsWe are the LED garden/outdoor lighting specialists and provide cutting edge unique solutions and service for your ‘outdoor room’.



We use visual effects including uplighting, downlighting as well as ambient mood lighting to create space, shadows, silhouettes, texture, line, scale and focal points to highlight your garden and create more usable outside living area.



LED System Features

Ultra low voltage – 1000 LED’s are the same as one 50 watt halogen globe

Use up to 80% less energy

Huge cost savings

Life span of up to 50,000 hours (halogens last up to 4,000 hrs and incandescent up to 1,000 hrs)

Made in Australia using high quality components

Maintenance free – no globes to change

316 Marine Grade Stainless Steel or Solid Copper

Weatherproof

Cool to touch, won’t burn fingers or attract insects

Unique installation system

Looks gorgeous in ponds

BBQ lights – stylish and moveable (plug into power point), no need to be in the dark anymore – when finished cooking softly illuminate your table

Cutting edge wall light range in Marine Grade Stainless Steel and Copper

Stylish architectural fittings

Wide choice of styles, sizes and colours available

Custom work available

Recent Gardens Illuminated:

Channel 9 Garden Makeover for ‘Battlefronts’ program (screening mid 08)

Australian Garden of the Year

Finalist Woollahra Garden of the Year

Testimonials:

"We were so thrilled with Limelight’s professionalism, advice and prompt service. The product itself is unique and our garden looks amazing. Congratulations for bringing beauty into the world that is environmentally friendly.” M. Bart