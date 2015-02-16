Logo
Interseat Stadium Seating Systems
Action II Grandstand
Grandstands - Delta fixed grandstand for outdoor spectator seating requirements

Last Updated on 16 Feb 2015

Fixed grandstands are strong and built to last and they can be designed to suit your seating capacity needs.

Description

Fixed grandstands are strong and built to last and they can be designed to suit your seating capacity needs. Seating capacity is only limited by your environment. Different seat options are available to allow for greater flexibility.

Features:

  • Designed to withstand outdoor weather conditions
  • Unique design of deck stabiliser enable the load on the grandstand to be evenly distributed on the riser bean and deck planks
  • Deck planks are extruded aluminum with an anodised surface
  • Fixed grandstands suit venues that always need seating in place

Delta fixed grandstands are designed for outdoor spectator seating requirements. Spectators will enjoy the best view of the action seated in comfort and style.

Display AddressBowen Hills, QLD

10C Campbell St

1300 798 769
