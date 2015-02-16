Grandstands - Delta fixed grandstand for outdoor spectator seating requirements

Fixed grandstands are strong and built to last and they can be designed to suit your seating capacity needs. Seating capacity is only limited by your environment. Different seat options are available to allow for greater flexibility.

Features:

Designed to withstand outdoor weather conditions

Unique design of deck stabiliser enable the load on the grandstand to be evenly distributed on the riser bean and deck planks

Deck planks are extruded aluminum with an anodised surface

Fixed grandstands suit venues that always need seating in place

Delta fixed grandstands are designed for outdoor spectator seating requirements. Spectators will enjoy the best view of the action seated in comfort and style.