Outdoor blinds for sun and wind protection

ABC Blinds has the widest range of made-to-measure outdoor blinds in Western Australia. Our expansive product range includes designer styles and well-known styles of outdoor window shades that are popular around Australian homes.

Titan Outdoor Blinds:

These external blinds are the latest addition to our sizable range of outdoor products. As the name suggests, these are some of the strongest outdoor blinds in the market, made possible by neodymium magnets.

Café Blinds and Patio Blinds:

With bistro blinds installed, you can get stylish sun, wind and rain protection all year round. These plastic outdoor blinds can be made from clear PVC to ensure you, your guests and customers can still enjoy the outdoor view.

Outdoor Shutters:

Install outdoor shutters to turn an open area into a secluded sanctuary at a moment’s notice.

Windmaster Blinds:

These exterior blinds have been designed with features like heavy-duty base rails, locks and heavy-duty channels to minimise any fabric movement and withstand strong winds.

Zipscreen Blinds:

Zipscreens are a type of alfresco blinds that can turn any pergola, veranda or balcony into a secluded space that’s sheltered from the elements.

Retractable Awnings:

These popular awnings, also known as folding arm awnings, are great if you’re looking for pergola blinds. Once installed, the awning acts as a supplemental roof or sun shade.

Find these outside blinds, awnings and shutters plus additional styles online and in-store.