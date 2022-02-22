Logo
Outdoor Air Unit Ventilation
Last Updated on 22 Feb 2022

A comfortable air conditioned space is achieved by selecting the heat exchange or normal ventilation setting depending on the space.

Overview
Description

Features and benefits:

  • Compact Footprint - The smaller footprint design allows for greater installation flexibility
  • Powerful Large Propeller Fan - High performance and low noise realised by the large propeller and angle optimisation.
  • Flexible Piping Options - Piping can be connected by using either separation tubes or headers to suit a variety of project designs
  • Energy Efficient Operation - Smart inverter and DC technology assist these units to achieve top-class energy efficiency
  • Long Piping Capability 80m - Our advanced refrigerant control technology allows us to achieve a total refrigerant piping length of up to 80m
  • Subcool Heat exchanger efficiency is achieved by using an internal projection shape with double pipe construction

Contact
Postal AddressSt. Clair, NSW

PO BOX 102

1300 882 201
