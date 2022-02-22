Outdoor air unit ventilation
Last Updated on 22 Feb 2022
A comfortable air conditioned space is achieved by selecting the heat exchange or normal ventilation setting depending on the space.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- Compact Footprint - The smaller footprint design allows for greater installation flexibility
- Powerful Large Propeller Fan - High performance and low noise realised by the large propeller and angle optimisation.
- Flexible Piping Options - Piping can be connected by using either separation tubes or headers to suit a variety of project designs
- Energy Efficient Operation - Smart inverter and DC technology assist these units to achieve top-class energy efficiency
- Long Piping Capability 80m - Our advanced refrigerant control technology allows us to achieve a total refrigerant piping length of up to 80m
- Subcool Heat exchanger efficiency is achieved by using an internal projection shape with double pipe construction