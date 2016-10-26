Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
BoscoLighting Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Boscolighting Large Circular Pendant Orbit in Commercial Interior
Boscolighting Large Circular Pendant Orbit in Interior
Boscolighting Orbit Large Circular Pendant on Ceiling
Boscolighting Large Circular Pendant Orbit in Commercial Interior
Boscolighting Large Circular Pendant Orbit in Interior
Boscolighting Orbit Large Circular Pendant on Ceiling

Large circular pendant light: Orbit

Last Updated on 26 Oct 2016

BoscoLighting has introduced the new sophisticated modern pendant series - the ORBIT.

Overview
Description

BoscoLighting has introduced the new sophisticated modern pendant series - the ORBIT.

They are circular pendants, available in Slim and Updown settings and have several customisation options including fitting colour options, colour temperatures and other options.

Slim Circular Pendant features a slim circle of light that creates a striking visual effect and breathtaking drama for modern applications. They are available in 4 sizes: D600mm, D900mm, D1270mm and D1800mm. By combining different sizes of circular pendants in staggered suspension heights, creative lighting solutions can be achieved in larger areas.

What’s more, the ORBIT XL version is an updown pendant light for widespread direct or indirect lighting. Place them in a hotel lobby or in a residential entryway to make a beautiful statement or even use for general lighting in an office space. The Updown XL Circular Pendant has 3 options: D900mm, D1270mm, D1800mm.

The ORBIT circular pendant light can offer endless design possibility.

For more information, please visit our website and we are happy to hear from you to discuss your projects.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 11 95 Burrows Road

02 8964 8485
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap