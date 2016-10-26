BoscoLighting has introduced the new sophisticated modern pendant series - the ORBIT.

They are circular pendants, available in Slim and Updown settings and have several customisation options including fitting colour options, colour temperatures and other options.

Slim Circular Pendant features a slim circle of light that creates a striking visual effect and breathtaking drama for modern applications. They are available in 4 sizes: D600mm, D900mm, D1270mm and D1800mm. By combining different sizes of circular pendants in staggered suspension heights, creative lighting solutions can be achieved in larger areas.

What’s more, the ORBIT XL version is an updown pendant light for widespread direct or indirect lighting. Place them in a hotel lobby or in a residential entryway to make a beautiful statement or even use for general lighting in an office space. The Updown XL Circular Pendant has 3 options: D900mm, D1270mm, D1800mm.

The ORBIT circular pendant light can offer endless design possibility.

For more information, please visit our website and we are happy to hear from you to discuss your projects.