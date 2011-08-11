Open Wood Fires by Heatmaster

Heatmaster open wood fires are an Australian design award winning heat circulating open fireplace. Originally designed to improve the efficiency of a traditional brick chimney, the Heatmaster system is also available as a zero clearance “A Series” insulated firebox which can be installed into timber and plaster without the need for any brickwork.



Open Wood Fires offering both radiant heat and convected heat

Australian owned

Award winning design

Unique 5 sided heat exchange system

Full insulated units for extra efficiency and timber installation

Open Wood Fires designed for a range of living spaces

With a range of sizes and fascia options available, the Heatmaster open fires can be adapted to suit a very contemporary design or a traditional period style complete with mantelpiece.

Adds value to your house

Open Wood Fires from Heatmaster are a smart option for all heating needs.