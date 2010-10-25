Open Gas Fires from Heatmaster

Contemporary Gas Fireplaces

Heatmaster specialise in modern fireplaces such as open gas fires which add architectural style and comfort to your home.



Heatmaster open fireplaces are simple to install in existing brick chimneys or completely insulated fireboxes installed into timber or plastic structures.



Features of Open Gas Fires

Heatmaster open gas fires are available in a wide range of sizes and styles to suite your requirements. Other features include:

Talk to your Heatmaster consultant about the most appropriate size firebox before choosing your prefered gas kit.

Once you have decided on your Heatmaster firebox and gas kit you can choose from a range of fascias and mantelpieces to complete your desired feature fireplace.

Benefits of Open Gas Fires