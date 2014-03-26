Old World Tiles Antique Design and Feature Tiles

The perfection of handmade tiles with designer hand painted finish, assuring no two tiles will be the same.

Old World Antique tiles offer a stunning range of tiles to suit any need, from feature tiles in your bathroom or kitchen or to brighten up any patio, bathroom and balcony.

Old world charm with authentic hand painted tiles

Hand painted

Durable

Charming authentic qualities with designer finish

Suitable for any home, office or outdoor area

Multiple styles available for any tile solution

Spanish, Mediterranean, Moroccan and Mexican designs available

Old World Tiles offers many tile designs with an old world charm. All of our tiles are handmade and hand painted and their characteristics mirror those found in authentic antique tiles but without the problems associated with reclaimed tiles.