Petals with Green Edge Tile Display
Antique Tile Single Tile Pattern
Heritage and Antique Tile Pattern
Romeo Tile Display
Old World Tiles Antique Design and Feature Tiles

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2014

Old World Tiles offers many tile designs with an old world charm.

Overview
Description

The perfection of handmade tiles with designer hand painted finish, assuring no two tiles will be the same.

Old World Antique tiles offer a stunning range of tiles to suit any need, from feature tiles in your bathroom or kitchen or to brighten up any patio, bathroom and balcony.

Old world charm with authentic hand painted tiles

  • Hand painted
  • Durable
  • Charming authentic qualities with designer finish
  • Suitable for any home, office or outdoor area
  • Multiple styles available for any tile solution
  • Spanish, Mediterranean, Moroccan and Mexican designs available

Old World Tiles offers many tile designs with an old world charm. All of our tiles are handmade and hand painted and their characteristics mirror those found in authentic antique tiles but without the problems associated with reclaimed tiles.

Contact
Display AddressSamford, QLD

PO Box 812

07 3289 1434
