Old World Tiles Antique Design and Feature Tiles
Last Updated on 26 Mar 2014
Old World Tiles offers many tile designs with an old world charm.
Overview
The perfection of handmade tiles with designer hand painted finish, assuring no two tiles will be the same.
Old World Antique tiles offer a stunning range of tiles to suit any need, from feature tiles in your bathroom or kitchen or to brighten up any patio, bathroom and balcony.
Old world charm with authentic hand painted tiles
- Hand painted
- Durable
- Charming authentic qualities with designer finish
- Suitable for any home, office or outdoor area
- Multiple styles available for any tile solution
- Spanish, Mediterranean, Moroccan and Mexican designs available
