Office storage cabinets: Atlanta collection by Morten Georgsen

Atlanta features an array of functional storage units and seating solutions that can be mixed and matched to fit the users’ changing needs. Whatever the configuration, everything combines seamlessly. Primarily for office settings, Atlanta can be reconfigured, expanded, divided, down- sized and more. It comes in a range of colours and its upholstered elements can be ordered from the brand’s full fabric and leather selection. In short, Atlanta is a highly flexible solution that fits any team, office space or style.

Flexible Seating

The system’s sofa comprises pouf and optional backrest. The design features on-trend cushion-like forms with loose upholstery finish and relaxed stitch details for a welcoming and homely feel. For increased seating comfort, a moveable backrest cushion can be used when the pouf stands against a wall or storage module. The system’s bench can also be fitted with an upholstered cushion for more opportunities to sit and interact with the space.

A storage landscape

Atlanta’s storage works flawlessly as a standalone solution or incorporated with the pouf. Its flexible, scalable and modular design can be adapted to fit the customer’s changing needs. The system comprises open storage, door-concealed compartments, side tables, bench and full-extension drawers. The solution is available in a choice of colour finishes. It all creates a unique and dynamic office-scape.

Designer Morten Georgsen creates modern furniture with multiple functions. He has a talent for mixing materials and colours to create a dynamic, yet harmonious look. The designs reflect his passion for creating amazing functionality without ever compromising on beauty.