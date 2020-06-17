Office chairs: Adelaide Collection by Henrik Pedersen

The iconic Adelaide office chair is all about curves, comfort and character. With a graceful, organic form and sublime comfort this modern chair will set an elegant tone in your space.

This versatile chair is available in a partly or fully upholstered version, adding comfort and style to the design. You can also choose a plastic seat for great durability and easy maintenance. Decide on wooden or metal legs, a swivel base, with or without wheels when it comes to the Adelaide. You can also customise the chair with or without armrests, the options are endless. The design offers great flexibility and is available in a range of configurations, without compromising on the lines of the chair design.

Henrik Pedersen is an experienced designer behind many of BoConcept’s designs, which includes but are not limited to a range of armchairs, tables, sofas and lamps. His designs offer a warm minimalism; a luxury that calls and speaks volumes on its own. Behind each design there is a blend of comfort, natural curves, clean lines and honest materials – honesty being one of his mantras. Always with the user in focus, Henrik sacrifices his own predispositions and puts all his energy into optimizing feelings, trends, craftsmanship and functionality in a way that puts the user in focus.