Office Storage Furniture from Bosco Storage Solutions
Last Updated on 10 Jul 2008
Trendy, practical office furnishings including storage cabinets, pedestals, shelving, security cabinets and executive office furniture.
Overview
Description
Bosco Storage Solutions office furniture range incorporates stylish design and quality of manufacture with modern day practicality and flexibility.
Experienced and accredited commitment to office furniture solutions
Bosco are certified to ISO 14001 Environmental Compliance, committed to exercising environmental best practice in all areas of operations, decisions and plans and to providing office storage products and services that have a positive impact on the environment.
Bosco’s commitment to providing the market with high quality, fit to purpose office furniture, storage cabinets, drawer storage, mobile storage, rolling storage and shelving has encouraged the development of close relationships with many of Australia’s top banks, institutions, government agencies, police and defence.
Office Furniture Range
Experienced and accredited commitment to office furniture solutions
Bosco are certified to ISO 14001 Environmental Compliance, committed to exercising environmental best practice in all areas of operations, decisions and plans and to providing office storage products and services that have a positive impact on the environment.
Bosco’s commitment to providing the market with high quality, fit to purpose office furniture, storage cabinets, drawer storage, mobile storage, rolling storage and shelving has encouraged the development of close relationships with many of Australia’s top banks, institutions, government agencies, police and defence.
Office Furniture Range
- Executive office furniture
- Storage cabinets
- Business Furniture
- Commercial Furniture
- Corporate Furniture
- Mobile Cabinets
- Tambour door cabinets
- Drawer storage systems
- Desk cabinets
- Mobile pedestals
- Book shelves
- Mobile storage systems
- Rolling storage
- Archive storage systems
- Library shelving solutions
- Mobile shelving
- B-class security cabinets
- C-class security cabinets
Whether your need is mobile caddies, including mobile caddy storage, single storage units, filing cabinets or book shelves, a range of storage cabinets, desk storage, mobile cabinets or mobile shelving, Bosco Storage Solutions can provide you with smart, versatile and durable office storage solutions.