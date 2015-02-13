Objet500 Connex3™ 3D Printers from Stratasys

Objet500 Connex3™ 3D Printers – Product Development and Production Powerhouse

The Objet500 Connex3 is the world’s most versatile multi-material 3D printer which puts products on the fast track through development and production. Based on PolyJet™ 3D Printing technology, this system offers the following benefits:

Amazing surface smoothness

Ultra-fine details

Widest range of material properties

Eliminates secondary operations such as assembly and painting without compromising speed

Colours

Deep Vibrant Colours

Repeatable Colours

Colours Throughout

Translucent Colours

Colour Rubber-like

Objet500 Connex3 with triple-jetting technology gives you:

Great throughput for tooling and prototypes

Hundreds of two- and three-component Digital Material options

14 base material options

Up to 82 material properties in a single build

Material hot-swapping for efficient workflow

Large build-tray size

Hundreds of Digital Materials

Digital ABS in the Mix: For tough, ergonomic tooling, only the Objet500 Connex3 lets you blend the strongest PolyJet photopolymer, Digital ABS, with Rubber-like Material to produce a range of Shore A values with great durability.

High Temperature: This material is ideal for tooling and fixtures that require higher heat. Blend with Rubber-like material to achieve a range of Shore A values and thermal properties.

Bio-compatible: Medical materials offer excellent visualization and great dimensional stability for dental delivery trays, surgical orthopedic guides and hearing aids.

Rubber-like: With a range of bright and subtle colors, opacities and elastomer characteristics, this adaptable material is ideal for a variety of tools and prototypes.

Simulated Polypropylene: Tough single-material options withstand the stress of living hinges, flexible closures and snap-fit parts. Combine with Rubber-like material for a range of grayscale shades and Shore A hardness values.

Connex3 is ideal for: