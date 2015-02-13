Objet500 Connex3™ 3D Printers from Stratasys
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2015
3D Printers offering advanced performance and production.
Overview
Objet500 Connex3™ 3D Printers – Product Development and Production Powerhouse
The Objet500 Connex3 is the world’s most versatile multi-material 3D printer which puts products on the fast track through development and production. Based on PolyJet™ 3D Printing technology, this system offers the following benefits:
- Amazing surface smoothness
- Ultra-fine details
- Widest range of material properties
- Eliminates secondary operations such as assembly and painting without compromising speed
- Colours
- Deep Vibrant Colours
- Repeatable Colours
- Colours Throughout
- Translucent Colours
- Colour Rubber-like
Objet500 Connex3 with triple-jetting technology gives you:
- Great throughput for tooling and prototypes
- Hundreds of two- and three-component Digital Material options
- 14 base material options
- Up to 82 material properties in a single build
- Material hot-swapping for efficient workflow
- Large build-tray size
Hundreds of Digital Materials
Digital ABS in the Mix: For tough, ergonomic tooling, only the Objet500 Connex3 lets you blend the strongest PolyJet photopolymer, Digital ABS, with Rubber-like Material to produce a range of Shore A values with great durability.
High Temperature: This material is ideal for tooling and fixtures that require higher heat. Blend with Rubber-like material to achieve a range of Shore A values and thermal properties.
Bio-compatible: Medical materials offer excellent visualization and great dimensional stability for dental delivery trays, surgical orthopedic guides and hearing aids.
Rubber-like: With a range of bright and subtle colors, opacities and elastomer characteristics, this adaptable material is ideal for a variety of tools and prototypes.
Simulated Polypropylene: Tough single-material options withstand the stress of living hinges, flexible closures and snap-fit parts. Combine with Rubber-like material for a range of grayscale shades and Shore A hardness values.
Connex3 is ideal for:
- Manufacturing Applications
- Multi-scale, multi material prototypes
- Display models for exhibitions
- Graphics and packaging design
- Sales and Marketing models