Objet30 Prime from Stratasys

3D Print your designs to life without delay.

The Objet30 Prime is the most advanced PolyJet™ desktop 3D Printer with the capability to 3D print models with unmatched strength or exceptionally fine detail.ng the following benefits:

Objet30 Prime – An Overview

12 supported model materials

Rigid Opaque

Simulated PolyproylenePolypropylene

High Temperature

Transparent Rigid

Flexible/rubber-like

Bio-compatible

Three Print Modes

High Speed:

Prints in 28 micron layers, suitable for producing the most models.

Requires less time to print compared to High Quality Mode.

High Quality:

Prints in 16 micron layers, suitable for producing fine details and delicate items.

Requires more time to print compared to the other 2 modes.

Draft:

Prints in 36 micron layers, suitable for producing large models and initial designs in draft quality.

Fastest and most economical printing mode.

Office-Friendly: Same small footprint, ease of use and quiet operation which is designed to meet the needs of small workgroups.

Applications:

Precise consumer-product prototypes with smooth surfaces including flexible components.

Prototypes for gasket, plugs and seals.

Medical device prototypes and end-use parts that require bio-compatible materials.

Why consider Objet30 Prime 3D Printers?