Objet30 Prime from Stratasys
Last Updated on 04 Mar 2015
Overview
Description
3D Print your designs to life without delay.
The Objet30 Prime is the most advanced PolyJet™ desktop 3D Printer with the capability to 3D print models with unmatched strength or exceptionally fine detail.
Objet30 Prime – An Overview
12 supported model materials
- Rigid Opaque
- Simulated PolyproylenePolypropylene
- High Temperature
- Transparent Rigid
- Flexible/rubber-like
- Bio-compatible
Three Print Modes
High Speed:
- Prints in 28 micron layers, suitable for producing the most models.
- Requires less time to print compared to High Quality Mode.
High Quality:
- Prints in 16 micron layers, suitable for producing fine details and delicate items.
- Requires more time to print compared to the other 2 modes.
Draft:
- Prints in 36 micron layers, suitable for producing large models and initial designs in draft quality.
- Fastest and most economical printing mode.
Office-Friendly: Same small footprint, ease of use and quiet operation which is designed to meet the needs of small workgroups.
Applications:
- Precise consumer-product prototypes with smooth surfaces including flexible components.
- Prototypes for gasket, plugs and seals.
- Medical device prototypes and end-use parts that require bio-compatible materials.
Why consider Objet30 Prime 3D Printers?
- Dramatically tighten design cycles
- Improve Communication and Collaboration
- Increasing Speed to Market with fewer costly mistakes