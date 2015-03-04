Logo
Objet30 Prime from Stratasys

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2015

3D Print your designs to life without delay.

The Objet30 Prime is the most advanced PolyJet™ desktop 3D Printer with the capability to 3D print models with unmatched strength or exceptionally fine detail.ng the following benefits:

Objet30 Prime – An Overview

12 supported model materials

  • Rigid Opaque
  • Simulated PolyproylenePolypropylene
  • High Temperature
  • Transparent Rigid
  • Flexible/rubber-like
  • Bio-compatible

Three Print Modes

High Speed:

  • Prints in 28 micron layers, suitable for producing the most models.
  • Requires less time to print compared to High Quality Mode.

High Quality:

  • Prints in 16 micron layers, suitable for producing fine details and delicate items.
  • Requires more time to print compared to the other 2 modes.

Draft:

  • Prints in 36 micron layers, suitable for producing large models and initial designs in draft quality.
  • Fastest and most economical printing mode.

Office-Friendly: Same small footprint, ease of use and quiet operation which is designed to meet the needs of small workgroups.

Applications:

  • Precise consumer-product prototypes with smooth surfaces including flexible components.
  • Prototypes for gasket, plugs and seals.
  • Medical device prototypes and end-use parts that require bio-compatible materials.

Why consider Objet30 Prime 3D Printers?

  • Dramatically tighten design cycles
  • Improve Communication and Collaboration
  • Increasing Speed to Market with fewer costly mistakes
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

7.66 MB

Download
